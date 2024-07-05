A Break From Heat And Humidity Friday In Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A few showers are present along and south of I-40 Friday morning as a cold front moves southward. Another area of moderate to heavy showers and storms continues across west central to southcentral OK early this morning.

The risk of severe storms has diminished, but localized heavy rain may continue with storms near OKC City early this morning and to our southwest by midday. We’ll continue with a very low-end chance of a shower or two near the metro by midday with a slightly better chance to the south.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Friday, July 5?

On Friday, drier air will provide relief from the recent high heat and humidity. Afternoon temperatures are expected to be below average with afternoon highs in the upper 80s with no heat index values. A north breeze of 7 to 15 mph will persist throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

Saturday morning features lows in the 60s with afternoon highs reaching the lower 90s with sunshine and low afternoon humidity. Later Friday night into early Saturday morning, south winds will resume, increasing moisture levels from Saturday evening into Sunday.

The upper atmosphere is conducive to another storm complex moving from northwest to southeast by Sunday, potentially in the late afternoon or evening, with possible severe weather near and west of the area. The precise timing and path of this system will likely be unclear until the weekend.

What will the weather be like next week in Oklahoma?

The weather pattern for next week is expected to stay largely the same, with a strong mid-level ridge over the western third of the nation and multiple troughs influencing the northern high plains and eastern states region.

Hurricane Beryl will impact the coastal areas of southwest Texas later this weekend. The remnant low from this system is expected to move across southcentral to central Texas early next week before tracking northeast near the ArklaTex by midweek as it continues to weaken.

Some of the moisture from this system could impact parts of Northeast TX, Southeastern OK, and western Arkansas either Wednesday or early Thursday. Our forecast will keep low-end mentions for showers, mostly across southeastern Oklahoma, Wednesday, and Thursday. This should also keep our daytime highs in the lower 90s.

Next week features a return of slightly muggy weather but with afternoon highs mostly in the lower 90s.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

Friday-Saturday will be quiet, but more storms are coming in for late Sunday which will increase our chances of a few strong to severe storms during that time frame.

