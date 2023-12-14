Wet And Chilly Weather Expected Friday

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

What is the forecast for Thursday?

Another day of a sun-cloud mixture and above normal highs before showers and chilly weather arrive Friday. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 60s for most locations with southeast winds from 7 to 12 mph.

Most, if not all the precipitation today will remain west of our immediate areas. A few showers may sneak into the I-35 corridor later today but measurable precip will remain across the western third of Oklahoma, where some 1-to-2-inch rainfall will be likely when combined with the previous day's totals. The main upper-level trough across New Mexico finally gets a shove and will move east later tonight into Friday. This will effectively bring the shield of moisture east into the eastern half of the state resulting in shower activity, mostly Friday. The rain will approach the I-35 corridor region Friday morning and slowly progress east, nearing the metro around midday.

The areas east of the metro will be the last to experience showers and will end up a few degrees higher, mostly in the mid-50s. Locations west of Tulsa will be in the mid to upper 40s with the metro near 50. While most of the region should pick up some precipitation, there will remain an outside chance of a few locations remaining dry. Most amounts across the northeastern OK region will be from .25 to near .50 while locations west and especially south may receive around an inch of rain. Instability is expected to remain very low, and we don't anticipate lightning or thunder in the northern sections, but a few rumbles of thunder may be possible across the southern third of the area. The main upper-level system will exit the area late Friday night into Saturday morning taking the precip quickly out of the area.

We'll cool down Friday due to the clouds and rain but will move back into the lower 50s Saturday and nearing the upper 50s Sunday. Another mid-level trough will move across the midwestern U.S. early next week and will bring slightly cooler weather Monday, but a mid-level ridge of high pressure will likely become the dominant feature for most of next week bringing another slow warming trend for the middle to the end of next week.

The longer-range data has been suggesting a pattern change next weekend into the end of December. This could manifest with showers or thunderstorms in some spots next weekend, before a cold front brings cooler weather for Christmas Day or shortly after. As I wrote yesterday, the expectation for the next few weeks should be a return to active weather, including the eventual return of arctic air invading the United States by the end of December into early January.

CLICK HERE for Alan Crone's weather podcast.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Click here for Alan Crone's weather podcast

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold

------------