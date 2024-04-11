Blustery Winds Remain As Sunshine Returns On Thursday

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

After a few leftover showers pre-dawn Thursday morning across extreme southeastern OK, clouds will clear with sunshine and breezy conditions returning for most of Thursday.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Thursday, April 11?

Strong northwest winds at 20 to 35 mph will remain today with decreasing clouds and sunshine. Afternoon highs will reach the middle upper 60s, with a few spots near the metro approaching 70.

The pressure gradient relaxes later tonight as a surface ridge of high pressure approaches the area, and this will provide lighter winds on Friday. Mostly clear sky, and dry air will allow temperatures early Friday morning to drop in to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

There remains a very low probability for one or two locations to experience patchy frost, or even a valley location to briefly reach freezing early Friday morning.

Friday afternoon features beautiful conditions with more sunshine and high temperatures reaching the middle or upper 70s.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

Daytime highs will reach the lower 80s on Saturday and the mid or upper 80s on Sunday. A powerful storm system approaches the southern plains early next week resulting in thunderstorm chances, including some severe weather potential.

This pattern may repeat itself by the middle of next week with additional thunderstorm chances, including additional severe threats.

Relatively dry air remains in place across northern Oklahoma today and will remain through the first part of Friday. By late Friday into early Saturday morning, as our main upper air system deepens to the west, strong south winds will rapidly transport low level moisture across the central and Southern plains in advance of the next storm system arriving early next week.

In summary, mostly pleasant yet windy weather conditions will return today before a warming trend arrives this weekend. Severe threats will be expected next week.

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5j0ovActG8BZCOTqZQzrfU

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000646589555

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold