Rain, Snow Move Out Of Green Country; Storms Expected Next Week

What is the forecast for Saturday?

Some wrap around showers and snow showers will be possible late tonight and overnight Saturday morning across part of far northern OK with no impacts.

Another fast wave clips the area Saturday night and Sunday morning with a small window for some light snow or showers across far northeastern OK and northwestern Arkansas. A stronger storm system arrives early next week with rain Monday and snow chances Tuesday.

As the dry slot quickly moves into the area and precipitation shuts down, temps will climb into the mid-30s by midmorning. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 40s across the northern selections and the mid 40s across southeastern OK. Any snowfall from early this morning will quickly melt by later in the afternoon.

Temps Saturday morning will start in the 20s and finish with highs in the lower 40s. South winds return Sunday with afternoon highs nearing the upper 40s and lower 50s. By Sunday evening, gusty southeast winds will increase speeds from 15 to 30 mph as the pressure falls in advance of the next strong storm system.

Rain will quickly develop Sunday late evening and spread across most of central and eastern OK during Monday with morning lows near 40 and afternoon highs in the mid-40s. A surface area of low pressure will develop along the Red River and eject northeast Tuesday morning. As this feature moves across far eastern OK, a band of snow will develop as colder air at the surface and aloft moves over the eastern sections of the state. This pattern can bring a swath of moderate to heavy snow in some areas. The strong northwest winds from 20 to 35 mph will also support blowing snow.

The exact trajectory of the low-pressure area may continue to change. Please check often for updates and changes regarding the Tuesday morning snow probability.

CLICK HERE for Alan Crone's weather podcast.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

