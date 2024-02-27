Record Highs Before Plummeting Temperatures

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

We're going to see record highs in the Tulsa area and northeastern Oklahoma on Monday and Tuesday with some cities reaching nearly 90 degrees.

A storm system will influence the southern plains early this week with daytime highs reaching into the lower or mid 80s across northeastern Oklahoma before dropping significantly as a strong cold front moves across the area late Tuesday night.

A small window will exist for a few thunderstorms across extreme eastern Oklahoma into western Arkansas as the front moves across the region. A few snowflakes will be possible across southern Kansas as the front arrives late Tuesday night.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma This Week?

Temps will drop into the lower to mid-40s across northern OK on Wednesday with strong north winds. The colder air will be short-lived with another robust warm-up likely for the latter half of the week into next weekend.

Another strong storm system will be nearing the state either Sunday or Monday of next week with additional thunderstorm chances, including the mention of strong to severe storms based on the pattern.

As the system becomes more organized to our west today, the surface pressure gradient will increase bringing stronger south winds across the state. The combination of mostly dormant vegetation and strong winds will support increasing fire danger issues.

A critically high fire spread rate is likely across the panhandle regions into far west-central OK on Monday (2/26). A fire weather watch will be in effect for part of central and eastern OK Tuesday before the cold front rolls across the area. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged both today and especially Tuesday across northeastern OK.

The strong cold front plows into the region Tuesday night with northwest winds from 20 to 40 mph. A small window remains for a few showers or storms across extreme eastern OK and western Arkansas.

A slight chance for a few showers mixed with snowflakes will also be possible across southern Kansas. Temps will drop into the 20s and lower 30s by early Wednesday morning with wind chill values in the teens and lower to mid-20s. Wednesday afternoon highs will stay in the mid-40s with sunshine.

Another wave may approach the area on Thursday with a low-end chance for a few showers. Thursday morning starts in the 20s with highs in the 50s. We'll be moving back into the 70s for daytime highs this weekend with increasing rain and thunderstorm chances from Sunday into Monday.

