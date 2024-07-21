Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms In Green Country; Highs Reach 80

Sunday, July 21st 2024, 7:53 am
Unseasonably mild conditions is set to continue with below-normal high temperatures throughout the weekend and a likelihood of intermittent showers, as early as Saturday, but higher chances late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.
What is the weather like this weekend?
Another pleasant afternoon was on Friday, with daytime highs reaching the upper 80s in the north, accompanied by abundant sunshine and a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. This pattern will enable a storm system to approach the state this weekend with increasing chances for a few showers and storms. Some storm activity may affect the far western sections early Saturday morning before diminishing as it moves eastward by midday to afternoon. Some of this activity could survive into northeastern OK Saturday afternoon. Slightly higher chances will be expected Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. However, severe weather is not anticipated.
The upper airflow supports a ridge of high pressure to our west and a developing mid-level trough across the Central Plains. This trough will remain disconnected from the upper airflow for a few days before moving east by the middle of next week.
This pattern creates the potential for showers and storms and the associated cloud cover, which will keep our daytime highs well below the seasonal averages. Even though some low-level moisture is returning this weekend, no significant heat index values will occur. The possibility of a few additional showers or storms will persist early next week, mostly across the extreme eastern sections of the area, until the mid-level trough shifts eastward. We expect the normal July heat and humidity to return by the end of next week.
