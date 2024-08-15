Dangerous Heat, Humidity In Green County As Students Return To School

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

The oppressive humidity will persist Wednesday and Thursday, and excessive heat warnings and advisories will be required.

What is the weather like on Wednesday?

Highs on Wednesday should reach at least the upper 90s near Tulsa and some mid 90s to the east.

With dew points in the mid to upper 70s, heat index values are expected to reach between 110 to 115 near and west of Tulsa, and between 105 to 110 in the eastern third of the region.

Consequently, a mix of heat advisories and warnings are anticipated for Wednesday and Thursday.

What is the weather like the rest of the week?

A strong mid-level disturbance is on track to sweep across the central plains Wednesday into Thursday.

Ahead of this system, southwest surface winds will usher in scorching conditions to western and central Oklahoma, with temperatures approaching the triple digits in those areas.

The weak surface boundary approaching the state Thursday night may lead to a few isolated storms, including the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorms.

Although this front won't significantly alter the heat and humidity levels, it will reduce the afternoon high temperatures slightly through the weekend.

The mid-level high-pressure ridge that is currently building over the region today and Thursday will shift southwestward and weaken slightly this weekend, resulting in a multi-day period of northwesterly upper-level airflow.

This setup tends to favor the movement of storm systems into and across the region, primarily during the late-night to early-morning hours.

While current data does not suggest any high chances for storm activity for the weekend, the forecast maintains a low-end probability based on the anticipated upper-level airflow pattern.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

