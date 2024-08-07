Upper 90s With High Heat On Wednesday; Weekend Pattern Change On the Way

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

The front that crossed into northern Oklahoma on Tuesday is now situated in the far southern part of the state as of early Wednesday morning.

This weather front will become less distinct and lose its defining features later on Wednesday, but nevertheless, there will be a noticeable temperature gradient across the region.

What is the weather like on Wednesday?

The far southern areas of Oklahoma will experience highs in the upper 90s, approaching 100 degrees, with heat index values ranging from 105 to near 110 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect for southern Oklahoma. Locations along and west of I-35 will also continue with highs near 100 and heat indices from 105 to 110.

This area of the state will also be under heat advisories. In contrast, far northeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas will see a slight decrease in high temperatures compared to Tuesday, with readings staying in mid-90s across the northernmost parts of the state.

The Tulsa metro area is expected to remain in the upper 90s today, but with lower afternoon humidity compared to yesterday. At this point, no heat advisories are in effect for northeastern Oklahoma for the afternoon.

The upper air ridge continues to stay west of the region, and a trough forming over the Great Lakes in the northeastern United States is expected to strengthen the mid-level flow across the Central Plains this weekend.

This pattern is likely to usher in a couple of disturbances that in turn produce some shower and storm opportunities for the general region.

The initial phase of this weather pattern will move the next surface boundary across the region Thursday and into early Friday morning. Before this occurs, the upper airflow will continue to favor the possibility of showers and storms across central Kansas Wednesday afternoon.

A few leftovers may sneak into far northern Oklahoma early Thursday morning. We'll maintain a chance in the forecast for a few showers or storms later tonight and early tomorrow along and north of the Oklahoma state line.

As the front moves south early Friday morning, a ridge of high pressure arriving from the upper Midwest into the Missouri Valley will result in cooler temperatures and reduced dew points. This shift will provide a nice respite from the recent heat and humidity for the weekend.

Data continues trending higher for showers and storms nearing Saturday morning, as well as Sunday and Monday mornings, particularly in northern and eastern Oklahoma.

By the middle of next week, most data indicate the mid-level ridge will return across Oklahoma, effectively ending the chances for showers and storms and bringing back increased heat and humidity to northern Oklahoma.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

