Scorching Temps Return, Heat Advisories Active In Parts Of Green Country

As the workweek begins, expect high temps in the upper 90s and triple-digits while also bracing for possible rain later this week.

What is the weather like on Monday?

Monday's highs are expected to reach the upper 90s near 100 under sunny skies with a light wind.

What's the weather like this week?

Heat index values are anticipated to be between 100 and 105, but they may approach heat advisory criteria on Tuesday, with indices ranging from 105 to 110.

While no significant changes are anticipated for most of the week, a few minor systems could provide relief from the heat and humidity in certain areas.

The early August weather pattern is set to continue for the next few days, with the core of a mid-level high-pressure ridge positioned near or just west of the region. This will result in high heat and humidity, especially Tuesday, as a weak front nears the region late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

As the boundary nears, humidity values will rise along with temps creating highs from 99 to 104 Tuesday and heat index values nearing 105 to 110. This front will drop south of the metro before stalling and becoming diffuse early Wednesday morning.

We’ll continue with afternoon highs in the upper 90s Wednesday, but a few spots may be slightly lower across the far northern sections of the state.

By Thursday, the ridge is shifts westward enough to permit a minor disturbance to pass over southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma by Thursday evening, possibly sparking a few scattered thunderstorms, although widespread activity is not anticipated.

We're introducing a slight chance of storms for Thursday night into early Friday morning as this system nears for the Tulsa metro.

This brings a slightly stronger front arriving early Friday with slightly drier air arriving this weekend. This will keep highs in the lower to mid-90s this weekend but with no significant heat index.

The ridge is predicted to drift eastward again, covering the entire state early next week, which will likely maintain the hot and humid conditions early next week.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

