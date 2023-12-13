Rain Nearing Eastern Oklahoma Friday

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

What is the forecast for Wednesday?

Another mild weather day is expected with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Showers and cooler weather return Friday. Until this system arrives, above normal temperatures with mostly light breezes will remain.

The upper flow from the west to east will become slightly more from the southwest over the next few days allowing an upper-level trough to move from the desert southwest across the state Friday. This will bring showers to northern sections of the state with possibly more widespread rains across southeastern OK Friday into early Saturday morning before exiting the area. The main storm system will be weakening as it moves across eastern OK and rainfall amounts will be mostly light across the northern regions with higher amounts to the south. The highest amounts with this system will occur across the western third of the state, beginning later today, but mostly Thursday. Instability will remain very low, and thunder is not anticipated for most of the eastern third of the state. No severe weather will occur. The pattern suggests a warming trend will again commence early next week before another stronger looking system will near late next week.

The main polar jet has been displaced north and is keeping the shallow and cold arctic air currently locked away from most of the United States. This is common in December during an El Nino pattern. It's also common for the pattern to change by late December into January bringing much colder air back to the nation. We'll be watching for these signals in the data over the next week.

Temperatures today should continue to slightly outperform most of the operational guides, and we've continued with some slightly higher numbers despite the mix of sun and clouds expected across the area. Most locations will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s across our immediate area of concern, while locations west of I-35 will be cooler, mostly in the mid-50s. The one-day cool-down (or even colder weather ) will occur as the main upper-level cut-off low moves near our area Friday. Temps will be precip dependent and will probably end-up a few degrees cooler than model guides suggest. We'll be looking at highs in the 40s to the west and a few lower 50s to the east.

Some data (the GFS) brings another stout upper-level low across the Midwest and clips far NE OK Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. This would bring some temps down a few degrees Sunday, mostly in the lower 50s, but we’ve elected to remain on the high side of guidance with most locations in the mid to upper 50s Sunday with mostly sunny sky.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

