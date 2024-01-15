Arctic Air To Hang Around, Temps To Briefly Rise Above Freezing By Midweek

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

The sunny skies and bitterly cold weather are not going anywhere fast and will remain across northeastern Oklahoma through the middle of the week. Temps will hover between 10-15 through Monday afternoon and we could see some snow flurries in the northern parts of the state.

On Wednesday a minor change allows temperatures to rise above freezing Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. But temps will sink below freezing overnight, meaning that there is a chance for re-freezing in some areas.

Another surge of Arctic air is likely Thursday night and brings more freezing temperatures Friday and Saturday. Daytime highs are expected to rise above freezing by Sunday afternoon before another storm system nears the state with rain chances early next week.

What are the wind chill values in Oklahoma?

North winds from 10 to 15 mph will create wind chill values from -10 to -20 on Monday. A wind chill advisory will remain in effect for most of the area through noon Tuesday.

Is more snow expected soon in Oklahoma?

Two upper air disturbances will brush Northeastern Oklahoma early tomorrow.

Late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, another disturbance approaches southern Kansas and far northern Oklahoma.

A few locations to our north may also receive another minor dusting late Monday night and early tomorrow morning all the OK-KS state line. Both disturbances are considered minor weathermakers for our immediate area.

The pattern should change this weekend into early next week bringing southerly winds and slightly warmer weather into the southern plains. This should result in showers or even thunderstorm chances next week across part of the area.

How Many Cold Exposure Calls Have Happened In Tulsa?

EMSA medics continue to respond to cold weather-related calls in our Tulsa service area.

Here is a breakdown of cold exposure calls since Friday:

Cold Exposure Calls

Monday as of 7a: 3 Sunday: 14 Saturday: 8 Friday: 5

Cold Exposure Transports

Monday as of 7a: 0 Sunday: 5 Saturday: 6 Friday: 3





How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

