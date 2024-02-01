Spring-Like Temps Bring Wet Weather This Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Another pleasant day is expected with more sunshine and mostly light wind speeds. The pattern changes soon, bringing rain and thunder into the region Friday night through part of the weekend.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Wednesday, January 31?

Temperatures will start Wednesday morning in the lower to mid-30s for many locations before reaching afternoon highs in upper 60s and lower 70s. South winds remain today at 10 to 15 mph with abundant sunshine.

A surface ridge of high pressure will remain near the area today but will quickly move south as the next upper-level wave off the Pacific coast begins to influence our weather.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Thursday, February 1?

South to southwest winds will increase speeds Thursday from 15 to 25 mph with increasing clouds from morning to midday. Despite the clouds, afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday.

A small, lead disturbance will move across southern Kansas late Thursday evening into Friday morning and will trigger a few isolated showers or sprinkles. The probability for impactful measurable rainfall remains very low.

Is there a chance for storms this weekend in Oklahoma?

Gusty southeast winds Friday will keep morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the lower to mid-60s with a mostly cloudy sky. Friday evening scattered showers and storms will arrive from the west bringing most areas along and east of highway 75 a likely probability of rain.

Some of this will linger into early Saturday morning before pivoting mostly along and east of highway 69 by late afternoon. Some locations to the west of the Tulsa metro may see fewer showers on Saturday compared to the eastern areas. Afternoon highs Saturday will stay in the mid to upper 50s with southeast winds from 15 to 25 mph. Saturday evening a surface area of low pressure will move from southeastern Colorado across the Red River Valley and eventually across northern Louisiana Sunday.

This will place most of northeastern OK on the top side of the system with blustery northeast winds from 15 to 30 mph and afternoon highs in the lower 50s north and lower to mid-50s across southeastern Oklahoma. Some wrap-around showers will be possible along the elongated and exiting upper-level trough Sunday before ending as drier air wraps into the system.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma next week?

Clouds will clear from the area late Sunday evening supporting improving weather Monday and Tuesday of next week with afternoon highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Another system will be near the state by late next week, possibly influencing next weekend with rain and thunder.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

