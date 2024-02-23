Spring-Like Weather Continues Through The Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

The fire spread rates across the area will increase due to the wind and dormant vegetation. Outdoor burning is discouraged Thursday.

The spring pattern will continue through the weekend into early next week before a strong front nears the state late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma this weekend?

The airmass behind the departing front is Pacific in origin. This means Friday also features relatively mild weather with morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s followed by afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A weak mid-level wave passes the area early this weekend and may allow a back-door boundary to ease into part of the area Saturday.

This will bring mostly light north winds early Saturday before returning from the south by afternoon with daytime highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Surface pressures will begin falling Sunday into early next week allowing the return of gusty south winds and warmer weather.

Sunday afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s with more lower 80s likely Monday and Tuesday.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma next week?

A strong upper-level trough will move near or across the state late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A strong surface cold front is expected to arrive during this period bringing a chance for a few showers or storms near and east Tuesday evening into early Wednesday with at least a one to two day cool down.

As the storm system nears the area, there will be a potential for some severe weather threats near or east of the area before the cooler to colder air arrives.

Current data supports temps in the upper 50s and lower 60s early Wednesday but falling into the 40s by afternoon and evening with gusty north winds.

