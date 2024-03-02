Spring-Like Weather Returns This Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

The upper-level wave that brought some light rain and sleet to eastern OK Thursday night will be slowly departing the area early Friday morning.

Clouds will continue to linger for the morning hours but should begin thinning across the region later Friday with sunshine and highs reaching the lower 60s near and west of Tulsa and staying in the upper 50s to the east.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Friday, March 1?

There is an outside chance of clouds lasting longer than anticipated which could keep daytime highs much cooler.

South to southeast winds will gradually return at 10 to 15 mph by midday to afternoon.

A warming trend will continue this weekend before our next cod front nears the area early next week.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Saturday, March 2?

Saturday morning lows will start mostly in the 40s with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Gusty south winds will return Saturday from 15 to 25 mph along with relatively dry air across most of the area.

Fire spread rates will be increasing from midday through afternoon near and west of the metro.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Sunday, March 3?

The temperature on Sunday afternoon will be slightly warmer with many locations in the lower 80s east and mid 80s west.

Low level moisture will be increasing across part of the area Sunday with locally higher dew point temps near and east of the Tulsa metro.

A dry line separating moist air across eastern OK and drier air across the far western sections will be positioned near I-44 Sunday afternoon.

Fire spread rates will increase to near critical levels Sunday west of the Tulsa metro as drier air temporarily moves into these areas.

The dry line should retreat westward late Sunday night as the next stronger upper-level wave ejects from the intermountain region into the central plains Monday into Tuesday.

Are there storm chances next week in Oklahoma?

A pacific cold front will arrive Monday afternoon and progress eastward across the area sparking a few storms along and east of highway 69 Monday evening.

A few of the storms may be strong to severe as deeper moisture positioned across the ArkLaTex attempts to surge across far eastern OK directly ahead of the cold front.

Stronger winds aloft will be located north of the state, but moisture combined with moderate surface instability supports the mention for a few strong to severe storms near and east of the area.

The front should clear eastern OK overnight into early Tuesday morning taking the precip chances away from the area for a day or two.

A minor cool-down into the 60s will follow the frontal passage for a few days next week before another stronger upper-level wave approaches from the west with additional rain and thunder chances by the latter half of the week.

