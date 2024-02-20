Spring Temperatures Return To The Tulsa Area

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A warming trend remains through Wednesday as afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 70s Wednesday afternoon with only a minor reduction in temps expected Thursday behind a minor front.

Weekend weather looks pleasant with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs Friday and Saturday in the 60s and reaching the lower 70s Saturday and Sunday.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Tuesday, February 20?

By Tuesday afternoon, the south winds return around 10 to 15 mph and increase speeds Wednesday from 20 to 30 mph by afternoon.

Morning lows will reach the mid-40s Wednesday morning with temps moving into the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Some locations northwest of I-44 will experience some the possibility of rapid-fire spread conditions Wednesday afternoon due to the dry conditions and gusty winds. Outdoor burning will be discouraged Wednesday.

Will there be severe weather in Oklahoma this week?

A stronger wave will quickly move across northern OK Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but surface moisture will be meager and mostly north or east of the region.

We'll continue with some low-end storm chances for late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning, mostly across southern Kansas and far northern OK.

Higher chances for more impactful storms will be east of the region, across the western Ozark Plateau region. Regardless, if a few storms do form, a few may be strong to near severe.

Some longer-range data suggests a strong upper-level low will be approaching the area from the southwest early next week.

If adequate low-level moisture can return before the system arrives, this system could bring a threat of strong to near severe storms near and east of the area by the early part of next week.

