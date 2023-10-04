Rain, Afternoon Storm Chances Followed By Return Of Seasonal Temperatures In Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Wednesday?

A few scattered showers and storms will be nearing northeastern Oklahoma this morning, but the overall coverage will remain sparse for many locations. Severe weather is not expected during the early morning hours but a few stronger cores will produce pea-size hail and gusty winds. A slow-moving cold front will enter the area midday and progress southward by early afternoon as another wave of instability rounds the base of the ejecting trough in the central plains.

The result will be increasing convection near and south of the front with a few severe storms, possibly super cellular at first, before becoming more of a complex of storms later in the day in the afternoon and evening moving southeast. Hail and wind will be the main severe threat during the early phases of storm development this afternoon but transition to a heavy rainfall threat into the evening as storms organize into clusters. Locations near and southeast of I-44 have the chance for severe storms, with areas along both sides of I-40 southward in a more favorable position for both heavy and severe weather threats. Locations north of Highway 412 will have a lower chance of storms during the afternoon. Locations along and south of I-40 into east-central OK could experience anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rainfall with much higher localized totals in a few spots. A flood watch may be issued later today for some of these areas despite the antecedent dry conditions in these areas. A flood watch is posted for extreme southeastern OK into northeast Texas.

As the front clears the area later tonight, a few post-frontal showers or storms will remain into pre-dawn Thursday across northeastern OK as the tail end of the wave rounding the mid-level wave exits the area. Clouds will be clearing from the west to east later Thursday afternoon with north winds and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Another strong upper-level low will drop from Canada into the upper Midwest Friday bringing another front across the central plains during the day and quickly into northern OK with gusty north winds and a drier air mass. Friday morning will start with lows in the mid-50s and end with highs in the lower 70s. A few clouds will be possible, even a few showers across southern Kansas Friday afternoon, but clearing sky and dropping temps are expected Friday evening setting the stage for some chilly Saturday morning readings across northeastern OK. Most locations will experience Saturday morning lows in the lower to mid-40s with a few sheltered or valley locations dropping into the upper 30s. Some patchy frost is possible in these highly localized areas. Saturday afternoon features sunshine, north winds at 10 to 15 mph, and afternoon highs only in the lower to mid-60s. Another chilly morning is likely Sunday with lows in the 40s before south winds return by afternoon with highs reaching the lower 70s. A slow, and gradual warming trend will commence early next week with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday before our next storm system nears by the end of next week.

While a few storms may be strong, the overall, organized threat for severe weather remains low and mostly along and south of I-40. Our main threats will eventually become pockets of locally heavy rainfall as the front begins moving southward into southern OK Wednesday afternoon and evening. The front should get a shove early Thursday morning with an additional wave of energy rounding the base of the main upper trough. After the early Thursday morning hours, showers and storms will quickly move out of the area with afternoon highs reaching the mid-70s. Another strong upper low will dive south from Canada into the upper Midwest Friday effectively bringing another front southward into the state during the day with gusty north winds and cooler air. A surface ridge of high pressure will build into the area late Friday night bringing some cool and chilly weather to northeastern OK Saturday morning with most locations dropping into the 40s. Afternoon highs are expected to remain in the upper 60s Saturday with north winds and sunny sky. Sunday morning lows will also start mostly in the 40s but with afternoon highs reaching the lower 70s.

Football Game Outlooks:

Friday Night Football will be cool. Game time temps will be in the mid-60s with a few clouds and north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Half time supports decreasing clouds and lighter winds as temps fall into the lower 60s. End of game weather will see temps dropping into the mid and upper 50s with north winds and clear sky.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys welcome Kansas State to Stillwater for a Friday night game. Kick-off is 6:30pm with temps near 65 and breezy north winds. Half time features lower 60s with temps dropping into the mid-50s by the end of the game in Stillwater.

The Sooners travel to Dallas for the annual OU-Texas game. Kick-off is 11am Saturday with temps in the mid-60s, north winds near 15 to 25 mph and sunshine. At the end of the game, weather supports temps near 75 with sunny sky and north breezes.

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane travel to Boca Rotan, Florida Saturday to face Florida Atlantic for a 5pm central contest. Game time temps will be in the upper 80s. End of game temps will be near 80.

Are Allergies Bad This Time Of The Year In Oklahoma?

Beginning in mid-September, trees in Central Oklahoma begin pollinating, according to the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

That means it's ragweed season and common species like elm, oak, maple, birch, mulberry, juniper and more will pollinate for a few weeks. In total, The Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic says the season is quite long.

Ragweed pollination begins based on hours of daylight and almost always begins when days shorten around the middle of August, OAAC says.

Those weeds will often continue to pollinate until there is a hard freeze, typically by late November.

"These next few weeks of September is when it often peaks," said News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz. "That's when it becomes a problem."

You can read more about allergy season in Oklahoma below.

What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends adults watch out for signs of heat exhaustion which can be; heavy sweating, cold, pale, and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and fainting. If experiencing these symptoms people should drink water, move to a cooler area, or take a cool bath. Lastly, medical attention should be sought out if symptoms last longer than an hour.

What are the signs of heat stroke?

The CDC defines heat stroke symptoms as– hot, red, dry, or damp skin; a fast and strong pulse; a headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and passing out. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately, and try to move the person into the shade or a cooler area. Try to lower your body temperature by using cool clothes.

How to protect kids from heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Parents and caregivers should be aware of the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in young children and take precautions such as having them wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, use sunscreen, and stay hydrated. To keep cool, activities like playing in the water or the shade should be encouraged, and a spray bottle can help increase comfort. Children who are experiencing a heat stroke may also have a high fever or even seizures.

How do I keep my pet safe from intense heat?

Pets are susceptible to dehydration and overheating in hot and humid weather. Owners should provide shady places for pets, limit exercise, and keep them indoors in extreme heat. Signs of overheating include excessive panting, increased heart and respiratory rates, drooling, weakness, stupor, seizures, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting.

How to protect your skin from intense heat

Stay hydrated throughout the day and refuel your body with proper sleep. To protect your skin from damage, apply a water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every 2 hours. Make sure to wear protective clothing, use a lip balm with an SPF of at least 15, and avoid the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Cooling centers in Tulsa

Expo Square is located at 4145 E. 21st Street, 405-744-1113, seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission is located at 506 N. Cheyenne Avenue, 918-587-1186, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year-round.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter 2401 Charles Page Boulevard, 918-896-5591, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year-round.