Storm Chances Return To Green Country By End Of Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

What is the forecast for Wednesday?

Near-normal temperatures are likely Wendesday, with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s. We’ll track several storm systems over the next few days including the potential for some rain and possible wintry impacts at times for part of the state.

Cooler to colder air has shifted southward across most of the Continental U.S. with a more active weather pattern unfolding for the next 10 to 15 days. This will bring periodic storm systems near the state, including the probability of some rain and wintry weather precipitation.

The first system passes our area to the south today but will bring some light showers across extreme southeastern OK and northeast TX. The 2nd wave nears the state Thursday night into Friday and will bring higher chances for some precip across the northeastern OK and southeastern Kansas vicinity before impacting northwestern Arkansas Friday night into Saturday morning. Most of this precipitation will remain liquid for NE OK but some snow is possible across southeastern Kansas and more so across the higher terrain of NW Arkansas.

Another weak wave should near the area late Saturday night into early Sunday morning with a low-end probability of light rain or a few flurries. But the more significant storm system appears to be nearing the state early next week that could bring some impactful rain and wintry precipitation Monday into Tuesday. Exact timing and trajectory will no doubt change some over the next few days and this will ultimately determine the wintry weather impacts.

Rain and some thunder will be likely Monday with gusty southeast winds at 15 to 25 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Monday night into Tuesday, the main upper-level system will eject across the plains. A swath of snow will be possible along the backside of the departing system. We’ll encourage you to remain aware of the weather and check back often for updates for next week's system.

CLICK HERE for Alan Crone's weather podcast.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Click here for Alan Crone's weather podcast

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold

------------