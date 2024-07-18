Cooler Temperatures With Lower Humidity On Thursday

Thursday, July 18th 2024, 7:00 am
Thursday's highs will continue to be below normal following a cold front and showers Wednesday giving Green Country a break from the heat and humidity.
There is a low chance for a scattered showers in the southeastern part of the state Thursday, but storm chances ramp up going into the weekend.
Daytime highs Thursday will stay in the upper 80s across far northern sections of the state. Northern Oklahoma will continue to experience slightly drier air and a welcome break from the heat and humidity for the next several days.
Heat index values Thursday afternoon will reach the upper 80s near Tulsa and the South.
Morning lows will drop into the 60s with daytime highs mostly into the upper 80s Thursday through the weekend.
Additionally, another upper-level system is likely to develop near the southern plains by Sunday and may become cut-off from the flow for several days next week.
This should bring additional showers and storm chances Sunday into early next week.
There is a high probability that afternoon highs will stay below seasonal averages through the early part of next week.
EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)
https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416
