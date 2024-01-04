Storms On The Way For Most Of Green Country; Snow Possible For Some

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the forecast for Thursday?

Clear sky and low dewpoint temperatures will combine to produce the potential for some patchy freezing fog early this morning. While this will not be widespread, locations near larger bodies of water will have this probability through the early morning hours. Exercise caution while traveling on elevated surfaces near these areas. Later today, we’ll anticipate increasing clouds from the west with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Southeast winds return today in advance of our next storm system arriving later tonight in the early Friday morning. This system will bring the potential for rain and some snow to part of northeastern Oklahoma.

Another wave will pass the area Saturday night and Sunday morning with low impact, but a much stronger storm system is likely early next week. This system brings rain Monday followed by a mention of snow chances early Tuesday morning for some locations. The first system of interest is located near the four corners area early this morning and will rapidly move eastward later today. The system has trended slightly stronger in the short-term data. Winter weather advisories will be posted for parts of southeastern Kansas and a few counties in northern OK.

As of this morning, locations across Osage and Washington counties northward into southern Kansas will be under advisory from 1 am Friday until 10am Friday. Additional counties are included in winter weather advisories across southcentral Kansas and northwestern OK. The Tulsa metro is currently not included in any travel advisory as of Thursday morning.

Consequently, the estimated time of arrival coinciding with early Friday morning supports temperatures conducive for some accumulating snows across extreme northern sections into part of southern Kansas. The highest amounts with the system will remain away from our immediate metro area, but some 1 to near 2-inch accumulations are possible in grassy areas across part of Payne, Pawnee, Osage, Washington, and some southern Kansas counties early Friday morning. We do anticipate some snow across the metro early Friday but with little impact. A dusting will be possible on the grassy areas. The main precipitation band will near the metro around 3am and will exit the area early tomorrow morning between 8am and 10am. Late Friday evening, a few leftover snow showers will be possible across southern Kansas and far eastern Oklahoma and Northwestern Arkansas with little impact.

A stronger storm system will be anticipated early next week. This brings a high likelihood of rain on Monday. As the strong and closed upper-level low begins to exit the area late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, colder air wrapping around the backside of the system should produce a swath of snow. This pattern would suggest the potential for a band of moderate snow, but the exact trajectory of the upper-level system is yet to be known with confidence. Changes to the Monday and Tuesday Storm system will be possible, especially dealing with the snow potential early Tuesday morning. The upper air pattern seems conducive to bringing additional storm systems across the southern and central plains over the next 15 days.

CLICK HERE for Alan Crone's weather podcast.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

