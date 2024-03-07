Storms Returning Soon To Northeast Oklahoma

Wednesday, March 6th 2024, 10:44 pm
Active weather quickly returns with increasing shower and thunderstorm chances later tonight through part of Friday. A few strong and severe storms will be possible. Most of the weekend looks cool and pleasant.
A broad upper air trough positioned across the western U.S. will bring a few waves of instability across the area over the next 48 hours resulting with increasing shower and thunderstorm activity across eastern Oklahoma.
Southeast surface winds returning later Wednesday afternoon will transport low level moisture northward as the system organizes to the west today.
A surface area of low pressure now appears to develop across western OK and move mostly across western Oklahoma Thursday evening but may lift slightly northeast near northern OK late Thursday night into Friday morning.
The track of this surface feature combined with the moisture and upper-level support brings a threat for a few strong to severe storms near our immediate areas of concern.
Some thunderstorms will develop after midnight and move northeast across northern OK early Thursday morning. These storms should be elevated but may produce some hail and gusty winds along with cloud to ground lightning.
After early Thursday morning, most of the activity will be spotty through midday and afternoon. Thursday evening, storms will develop across far western OK along the OK & TX state line region southward across southwestern OK.
These storms will move eastward and will have a higher chance of being strong to severe where deeper moisture and upper-level support overlap.
As the surface low moves east late Thursday night into early Friday morning, a surface cold front will swing southeast from southern Kansas into northern OK bringing a round of thunderstorms that may continue to be strong or severe.
The front will pass the Tulsa metro early Friday but will continue moving across southeastern Oklahoma through midday and early afternoon.
This area may continue to experience a severe threat Friday from midday to afternoon before the cold front passes bringing north winds and gradually cooler and drier air across the area.
Strong northwest winds will increase Friday afternoon into the evening bringing cooler and drier air shutting down the precip from west to east late Friday night.
The weekend weather looks good yet cool for Saturday with morning lows in the 30s followed by daytime highs in the mid-50s.
Sunday afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 60s with some lower 70s returning early next week. Our next storm system will near the state by the middle of next week.
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5j0ovActG8BZCOTqZQzrfU
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000646589555
Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!
March 6th, 2024
March 6th, 2024
March 6th, 2024
March 6th, 2024
March 6th, 2024
March 6th, 2024
March 6th, 2024