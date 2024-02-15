Warm Valentine's Day In Northeast Oklahoma, Temps To Dip By Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Pleasant weather remains Wednesday with gusty south winds increasing from 15 to 25 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the middle upper 60s, with a few lower 70s possibly across far southeastern Oklahoma.

A series of disturbances and cold fronts will be entering Northern Oklahoma soon, bringing some cooler and eventually colder weather for part of the weekend. A few low-end shower chances will arrive but for limited areas in the short term.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on February 14 and 15?

A mid-level trough moves across the area Wednesday night and early Thursday morning bringing a weak surface boundary across the area.

A very low probability for an isolated shower or rumble of thunder will occur across extreme Northeast Oklahoma as this feature passes the area early Thursday morning.

Northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph will bring daytime highs into the upper 50s and lower 60s for Thursday afternoon.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on February 16?

A stronger disturbance approaches the area Friday with a surface cold front moving through southern Kansas into Northern Oklahoma during the early morning hours and progressing across southeastern OK Friday afternoon.

This will also bring a slight chance of a few showers or an isolated storm across the area. Northwind will increase from 15 to 30 mph behind the front Friday.

This will bring cooler weather across the area with Friday morning temperatures in the mid-40s and daytime highs into the mid-50s.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on February 17?

A surface ridge of high pressure settles across the area Friday night in the early Saturday morning bringing clear sky, dry air, and a hard freeze early Saturday morning.

Most locations will start in the lower to mid-20s with afternoon highs only in the lower to mid-40s. A blustery Northwind will remain for most of the day at 10 to 20 mph.

What will the weather be like next week in Oklahoma?

The surface ridge remains nearby Sunday morning with another hard freeze as temperatures drop into the 20s, but the southerly flow returns Sunday afternoon with daytime highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Another disturbance may brush northern OK Monday morning to midday and trigger a few isolated showers and storms.

Otherwise, the pattern should support another taste of spring like weather early next week, with afternoon highs in to the upper 60s and even lower 70s.

A stronger disturbance will approach the area by the middle to the end of next week with increasing rain and thunder chances.

