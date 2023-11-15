Pattern Change Slowly Arrives This Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the forecast for Wednesday?

A mostly steady state forecast remains today but increasing south winds Thursday will occur ahead of a Friday front. Temperatures this morning will begin mostly in the lower 40s with afternoon highs reaching the lower 70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected today with southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The pressure gradient tightens overnight into early Thursday, resulting in increasing southerly flow with south winds tomorrow at 15 to 30 mph. Despite a modest increase in low level moisture, fire spread rates will continue to increase along and north of the Tulsa metro Thursday afternoon and early evening. Dry conditions and dormant vegetation combined with the gusty winds will result in increasing fire spread rates.

As a compact upper-level system quickly moves from southern Canada into the far northern US, a cold front will approach our area early Friday morning. Dewpoint temperatures in the lower 50s are likely to pool near and along the boundary for Friday morning. The result will be a spotty shower or a few sprinkles near this boundary as it quickly progresses through the area. Some data suggest a minor stratification of air behind the front which would allow for a small area of drizzle. Regardless, our probability for measurable precipitation will remain around 10% or less early Friday morning.

As the front progresses across the area Friday afternoon, gusty north winds will develop at 15 to 25 mph with decreasing clouds through the day. Some minor cold air advection will bring temperatures down into the upper 50s and lower 60s, closer to our seasonal average. Late Friday night and early Saturday morning, a surface ridge of high-pressure will develop near the area with lighter wind. This will also allow temperatures to drop late Friday night and early Saturday morning to the mid and upper 30s.

Most of Saturday appears fine with daytime highs in the lower to mid-60s along with sunshine and a return of the South breeze at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday into early next week continues to center around the developing trough bringing rain and storm chances back through the southern plains. The evolution of the system continues to be problematic from the timing and trajectory standpoint, but increasing shower chances will remain late Sunday night into the early part of next week. The trend is for the system taking more of a southern route. We’ll continue with mentions for showers and some thunder early next week with a reduction in temperature.

The pattern suggests another storm system may be nearing the area near the Thanksgiving holiday. The trend is for cooler weather from the middle to the end of next week.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

