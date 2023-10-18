Sunshine Remains And Winds Increase On Wednesday

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Wednesday?

A strong upper-level storm system is moving across the northern plains states early this morning. A surface area of low pressure elongated across the eastern flank of the Rockies will continue to deepen, and our southerly winds will increase because of this at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures this morning should remain in the upper 40s and lower 50s due to the increase in southerly flow, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s and a few lower 80s.

As the upper air system moves across the Midwest, a surface front will surge southward across southern Kansas into Northern Oklahoma later tonight. The moisture in the lower portion of the atmosphere remains sparse. Therefore, the probability of measurable precipitation with tonight's front is extremely low, but not exactly zero for a few locations across extreme Eastern Oklahoma, and Northwestern Arkansas. Wind speeds will drop later this evening as the boundary nears the region.

As the front exits our area Thursday, northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph will be possible for a brief period before winds relax at 10 to 15 mph by the afternoon. After a few morning clouds early Thursday, a dry upper northwest flow will bring sunshine and afternoon highs into the mid or upper 70s. Another week boundary will approach the area Saturday afternoon and pass through with minimal impacts.

The weekend forecast remains mostly unchanged. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s followed by daytime highs in the upper 70s and a few lower 80s. There is a slight probability that afternoon highs Sunday could be higher than advertised. Some data suggest showers and storms will be possible Sunday across northern OK and southeastern Kansas as a warm front develops and lifts northward. We’ve included a low probability for Sunday based on these data.

Early next week, a strong upper-level system is expected to develop across the Baja into southwestern sections of the nation. The upper airflow from the southwest will bring this system near the southern plains by the middle of the week with increasing rain and thunder opportunities. Some global model data has been suggesting for the past several days of a possible teleconnection with Pacific moisture. This means probabilities for moderate to possibly even some locally heavy rainfall may eventually become a reality for the middle of next week with this system. Our forecast will remain rather conservative with a general broad-brush probability for the middle of next week, but changes are likely to occur with the precipitation forecast as the system draws closer to the southern plains.

Thursday night football:

Both High school football and the University of Tulsa will feature games.

TU will host the Rice Owls Thursday. Kick-off is at 6pm. Tailgating supports temps near 77 with sunshine and northwest winds at 10 to 25 mph. Kick-off temps will be near 73 with end of game temperature near 64.

High school football for Friday Night:

Kick-off temps at 7 pm will be in the lower 70s with clear sky and mostly light winds. By 4th quarter temps will drop into the lower 60s or a few upper 50s.

Oklahoma Sooners:

University of Central Florida plays the Sooners Saturday in Norman. Tailgating will be chilly, mostly in the lower 50s. Kick-off at 11am features a temperature near 70 with sunshine and gusty northwest winds. End of game weather reaches the upper 70s with sunshine and northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph.

Oklahoma State Cowboys:

OSU travels to Morgantown, West Virgina for a Saturday, 2:30 pm game against West Virginia. A storm system will be likely across the east coast, including shower chances during the game with temps in the lower 50s. Northwest winds from 15 to 25 mph will be likely.

Click here for Alan Crone's weather podcast

Are Allergies Bad This Time Of The Year In Oklahoma?

Beginning in mid-September, trees in Central Oklahoma begin pollinating, according to the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

That means it's ragweed season and common species like elm, oak, maple, birch, mulberry, juniper and more will pollinate for a few weeks. In total, The Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic says the season is quite long.

Ragweed pollination begins based on hours of daylight and almost always begins when days shorten around the middle of August, OAAC says.

Those weeds will often continue to pollinate until there is a hard freeze, typically by late November.

"These next few weeks of September is when it often peaks," said News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz. "That's when it becomes a problem."

You can read more about allergy season in Oklahoma below.

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold

------------