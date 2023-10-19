Sunny Skies, Few Clouds Bring Pleasant Conditions

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Thursday?

Another weak boundary approaches the area on Saturday but with very little impact. The next few mornings will be characterized with low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s followed by daytime highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The pattern will begin changing early next week bringing rain and thunder chances back across the area.

The upper airflow will remain from the Northwest for the next few days before it becomes mostly zonal this weekend. A small and subtle disturbance in the flow will brush far north in Oklahoma and Southern Kansas Sunday evening and Monday morning. This may trigger a few scattered showers or isolated storms in these areas, but the probability remains low.

Early next week, a strong upper-level disturbance will dig across the southwestern United States while the upper air flow becomes southwest. Moisture is expected to be drawn from the Pacific across the Mexican plateau and into the Southern Plains early next week because of this pattern. The result will be increasing rain and thunder chances by next week, possibly as early as Tuesday night, but more than likely Wednesday into Thursday across part of Eastern Oklahoma.

The presence of deeper moisture in the atmosphere should result in meaningful precipitation across part of the area. As this system exits the area late next week, a strong upper-level trough dropping from Canada into the Upper Midwest will bring much cooler air across the northern half of the nation with some cooler weather nearing Oklahoma. This may also be coupled with additional moisture across the southern areas resulting in some rain next weekend.

Thursday night football:

Both High school football and the University of Tulsa will feature games.

TU will host the Rice Owls Thursday. Kick-off is at 6pm. Tailgating supports temps near 77 with sunshine and northwest winds at 10 to 25 mph. Kick-off temps will be near 74 with end of game temperature near 64.

High school football for Friday Night:

Kick-off temps at 7 pm will be in the lower 70s with clear sky and mostly light winds. By 4th quarter temps will drop into the lower 60s or a few upper 50s.

Oklahoma Sooners:

University of Central Florida plays the Sooners Saturday in Norman. Tailgating will be chilly, mostly in the lower 50s. Kick-off at 11am features a temperature near 70 with sunshine and gusty northwest winds. End of game weather reaches the upper 70s with sunshine and northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph.

Oklahoma State Cowboys:

OSU travels to Morgantown, West Virginia for a Saturday, 2:30 pm game against West Virginia. A storm system will be likely across the east coast, including shower chances during the game with temps in the lower 50s. Northwest winds from 15 to 25 mph will be likely.

Are Allergies Bad This Time Of The Year In Oklahoma?

Beginning in mid-September, trees in Central Oklahoma begin pollinating, according to the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

That means it's ragweed season and common species like elm, oak, maple, birch, mulberry, juniper and more will pollinate for a few weeks. In total, The Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic says the season is quite long.

Ragweed pollination begins based on hours of daylight and almost always begins when days shorten around the middle of August, OAAC says.

Those weeds will often continue to pollinate until there is a hard freeze, typically by late November.

"These next few weeks of September is when it often peaks," said News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz. "That's when it becomes a problem."

You can read more about allergy season in Oklahoma below.

