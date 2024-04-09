Scattered Storm Chances Into Tuesday Morning

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

From late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, scattered storms become likely with the potential for a few to become severe with wind and hail threats.

Rain and storm chances appear to be lower across northeastern Oklahoma, but we could have some scattered activity in northeastern Oklahoma early Tuesday as well.

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5j0ovActG8BZCOTqZQzrfU

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000646589555

