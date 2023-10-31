Taste Of Winter This Week Before A Weekend Warming Trend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Tuesday?

The unseasonably cold weather will remain for the first half of the week before a gradually warming trend occurs into the weekend. Gusty winds will be a common feature for the next few days. No major system will near the state, but a weak front will approach the region for the latter half of the weekend.

Another cold night is expected with another freeze warning overnight into Tuesday morning with lows dropping into the mid-20s. A stout upper-level low upper level from Canada into the upper Midwest bringing another surface front across the area Tuesday with gusty north winds and a continuation of cold weather. Daytime highs will stay in the mid to upper 40s with more sunshine on Tuesday. A surface ridge of high pressure settles over most of the area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning bringing the coldest air of the early season. The metro will drop into the mid-20s with some valleys of northeastern OK reaching the upper teens and lower 20s.

As the ridge moves southeast Wednesday midday, southeast surface winds return with a slow and steady warming trend for the latter half of the week extending into the weekend. Thursday and Friday feature highs in the lower and mid 60s respectively with highs into the lower 70s this weekend. A weak front is expected to be nearing the state late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. At this point, we'll not include any probabilities for showers Saturday night or early Sunday morning across extreme northeastern OK until more consistent data confirms the probability.

Friday Night Football:

Kick-off temps will be near 59 with south winds at 15 to 20 mph. End of game weather supports temperatures dropping into the lower to mid-50s with a steady south wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Bedlam:

The Sooners travel to Stillwater for what may be the last Bedlam for a while against the Cowboys. Tailgating supports temps in the mid to upper 50s with gusty southwest winds. The 2:30 pm kick-0ff will expect temps near 69 with a high in Stillwater in the lower 70s with gusty southwest winds.

University of Tulsa:

The university of Charlotte travels to Tulsa for a 3pm contest this Saturday. Pregame will be in the upper 50s with gusty south winds at 15 to 25 mph. Kick-off temps near 72 with southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

