Temps To Drop This Weekend Before Warmer Temps Return Mid-Week

What is the weather like in Oklahoma this weekend?

We'll continue with rather gusty northwest winds for most of Saturday in the range of 15 to 25 mph, which at times, will create some minor wind chills, mostly early morning, and late evening periods. Gusty north winds will remain Sunday with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

The pleasant early autumnal pattern will remain for the next few days with slightly cooler morning lows both Monday and Tuesday with a few valley locations reaching the upper 30s where some patching frost will be possible. Daytime highs will remain in the lower 60s Monday and Tuesday before increasing into the lower and mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday as our next storm system nears the state. The data remains highly divergent regarding the exact trajectory of our next system and storm chances will undergo changes as we approach the latter half of next week.

Solar Eclipse:

A solar eclipse will occur Saturday as the moon passes between the sun and earth and will have some viewing impact in Oklahoma. This is not a total solar eclipse, but rather an annular solar eclipse. An annular solar eclipse means there will be some obscuration of the sun during the event, but not as dynamic compared to a total solar eclipse as the moon will be farthest point away from the earth. Because the moon is at this farthest point from the earth, it appears smaller than the sun and will not totally cover the sun. Therefore, the moon will appear as a dark disc in front of the brighter disc, creating a ring around the moon. This partial eclipse will begin at 10:23am and at 1:24 pm. The maximum obscuration is expected to be 70% occurring at 11:50am. Some clouds will be possible across part of northeastern OK during this period. A total solar eclipse occurs April 8, 2024, and with totality covering southeastern OK.

Are Allergies Bad This Time Of The Year In Oklahoma?

Beginning in mid-September, trees in Central Oklahoma begin pollinating, according to the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

That means it's ragweed season and common species like elm, oak, maple, birch, mulberry, juniper and more will pollinate for a few weeks. In total, The Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic says the season is quite long.

Ragweed pollination begins based on hours of daylight and almost always begins when days shorten around the middle of August, OAAC says.

Those weeds will often continue to pollinate until there is a hard freeze, typically by late November.

"These next few weeks of September is when it often peaks," said News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz. "That's when it becomes a problem."

You can read more about allergy season in Oklahoma below.

