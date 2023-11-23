Terrific Thanksgiving Weather Arrives For Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the forecast for Thursday?

Sunshine and great fall temperatures are in the cards for Green Country just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday!

Thanksgiving Thursday looks picture perfect here in Green Country! We’ll start off with clear skies and lows around freezing Thanksgiving morning. More sunshine will give us a great afternoon warm-up with highs Thanksgiving afternoon reaching the lower 60s. It will feel terrific for any of your outdoor Thanksgiving plans!

Once we get past Thanksgiving, the weather takes a turn for the colder side once again. The next cold front will slowly surge south Thursday night into Friday morning with gusty northeast winds returning. If you’re planning on some Black Friday shopping, you’ll need to have the big coat ready. High temperatures could struggle to climb out of the 40s Black Friday afternoon behind that front.

As the colder air becomes more entrenched across Oklahoma on Saturday, an upper level storm system will come riding up over that cold air. Precipitation will develop Saturday afternoon across western Oklahoma, and in western Oklahoma there’s a good chance that will changeover to a wintry mix or even some snow. By the time that precipitation reaches eastern Oklahoma Saturday night, we’re expecting it to be primarily in the form of cold rain. But we’ll keep a close eye on that system for any changes as we head into the weekend. Stay tuned!

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

