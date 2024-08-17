Scattered Thunderstorm Chances For The Weekend Before Cooldown

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

More rain came through on Friday night in Green Country, bringing muggy temps back for the weekend.

What is the weather like for this weekend?

Saturday's highs will hover in the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values ranging from 105 to 113.

In the afternoon, a weak surface boundary approaching the state will gradually introduce slightly drier air into northern Oklahoma Sunday and the evening hours.

Muggy weather will remain noticeable Sunday, but we’ll experience a respite from excessive heat and humidity early next week. Monday morning lows will be in the upper 60s and afternoon highs between the upper 80s.

After Friday night and predawn Sunday, most of the data does not support exceptionally high probabilities but we’ll continue to keep these near and east of the Tulsa metro, including Sunday night and Monday morning, and even more so Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

These probabilities will be on the northeastern periphery of the upper air ridge.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work, or sports and physical activity.

