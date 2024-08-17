Scattered Thunderstorm Chances For The Weekend Before Cooldown

Friday, August 16th 2024, 10:38 pm
More rain came through on Friday night in Green Country, bringing muggy temps back for the weekend.
Saturday's highs will hover in the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values ranging from 105 to 113.
In the afternoon, a weak surface boundary approaching the state will gradually introduce slightly drier air into northern Oklahoma Sunday and the evening hours.
Muggy weather will remain noticeable Sunday, but we’ll experience a respite from excessive heat and humidity early next week. Monday morning lows will be in the upper 60s and afternoon highs between the upper 80s.
After Friday night and predawn Sunday, most of the data does not support exceptionally high probabilities but we’ll continue to keep these near and east of the Tulsa metro, including Sunday night and Monday morning, and even more so Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
These probabilities will be on the northeastern periphery of the upper air ridge.
