Severe Thunderstorm Warning In SE Oklahoma Counties

Scattered showers and storms remain in the area Wednesday morning, including the possibility of strong to severe storms.

Active Watches and Warnings:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Latimer, Pittsburg and Pushmataha County until 1:45pm. Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha and Sequoyah County in OK until 5:00pm.

Highs Wednesday afternoon will be cooler compared to Tuesday with most locations staying in the lower to mid-70s today with north winds at 10 to 20 mph.

A return to warm and muggy weather arrives tomorrow into the weekend with a continued mention of additional storms, including severe weather threats.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Wednesday, May 22?

The front is now positioned south of the Tulsa metro and will be moving into far southeastern Oklahoma during the early morning to midday hours. Numerous scattered showers and storms are underway this morning near and north of this front.

Storms north of the front will have the potential to produce some hail, while storms near or ahead of the boundary will have the possibility of producing all modes of severe weather.

The higher probability areas for all modes of severe weather should be mostly south of our immediate area of concern, but locations along and south of I-40 to near the highway 270 corridor may experience some of these types of severe storms early this morning before the front slips into the Red River Valley.

Storm mode this afternoon will be directly tied to the location of the boundary with afternoon storms across far southeastern OK and north TX. Heavy rainfall will be possible in these areas and a flood watch is posted for a few counties across far southeastern Oklahoma.

There will also remain a slight chance for a few isolated type storms across northeastern OK and southeastern Kansas midday to early afternoon as upper air lift brushes this region.

What are the chances for storms in Oklahoma on Thursday, May 23?

Later Wednesday night, the boundary will slowly begin lifting northward as a warm front Thursday as another upper-level wave approaches from the southwest. If this front remains intact, some strong to severe storms will be possible along the leading edge as it moves northward Thursday morning to midday.

Most data support the boundary becoming diffuse and reforming well north of the immediate region by Thursday afternoon and evening. This creates a broad area of southerly flow returning across the state with additional storm chances by afternoon and evening including mentions for more severe weather threats. By Thursday evening into early Friday, the upper-level wave should be exiting the area, and we may get a break from storms for most of Friday.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma this Memorial Day weekend?

Friday night into the weekend, yet another disturbance quickly approaches from the southwest with ample low-level moisture and increasing instability growing across northeastern OK. The atmospheric conditions on Saturday are expected to be favorable for severe weather, potentially significant by late afternoon and early evening.

A weak front passing through the area on Friday night is expected to stall near the Red River and then move northward as a warm front throughout Saturday. This will coincide with a very strong upper-level jet stream, reaching speeds of 80 to 90 knots, coming from the southwest.

To the west of I-35, a dry line will form, with increasing convective and potential energy situated along and to the east of I-35, covering all northeastern Oklahoma. As the jet streak approaches, there is a possibility for storms to initiate in the late afternoon to evening.

Current data suggests these storms could exhibit all forms of severe weather, including the risk of tornadoes. Most of this storm activity should exit our immediate area of concern late Saturday night into pre-dawn Sunday morning. Most of Sunday midday through afternoon appears dry and warm.

A pattern change is likely to occur early next week as the subtropical ridge begins growing across the southwestern states and attempts to move slightly eastward Monday night into early next week. The upper air flow will begin transitioning from a southwest flow Sunday into the northwest flow Monday night into Tuesday.

It's too early to have any strong confidence regarding storm chances early next week. If the ridge is close enough, it will bring us dry weather. Typically, during this period of the year, the ridge remains slightly west and creates a favorable window for late night and early morning storm systems to move across the area from the northwest to southeast. We'll be fine tuning this part of the forecast in the next few days.

