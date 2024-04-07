Sunny Sunday, Good Eclipse Watching Conditions Expected Monday

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

Storms swept through Oklahoma Saturday night, making way for a sunny Sunday.

What's the weather in Oklahoma on Sunday?:

Sunday features sunshine and highs in the 70s with south winds at 15 to 30 mph. Travel weather Sunday into the path of totality in the surrounding region (North TX, SE OK-Arkansas) will be fine with no issues other than some gusty winds.

Our next storm system arrives late Monday night into Tuesday with additional rain and thunder chances spreading from the Red River Valley northeast into part of the area. Some of this activity may be strong to severe.

Eclipse Monday will be in between these two systems. While dry weather is anticipated for most, if not all of Monday, some clouds will be possible as the next system approaches from the southwest.