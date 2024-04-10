Scattered Storm Chances Tuesday Night Through Wednesday

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

Much like Monday night, the better chance for some stronger storms with locally heavy rains will pick back up in the late night hours through early Wednesday morning, especially across southeastern Oklahoma.

What are the storm chances in Oklahoma on Wednesday, April 10?

Off-and-on rounds of scattered rain and storms will continue across a larger area of Green Country on Wednesday as an upper level low shifts east. Thankfully, severe weather threats look to be staying minimal on Wednesday.

In addition to the rain, it’ll be blustery Wednesday with north winds gusting near 30 miles per hour.

By late Wednesday night, the last round of rain and storms will start to exit eastern Oklahoma with that departing upper level low. Once that happens, we’ll head back into a sunnier and drier weather pattern for late in the week!

Highs should rebound around 70 degrees on Thursday and into the mid to upper 70s on Friday with plenty of sunshine.

Have a great Tuesday, Green Country!

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5j0ovActG8BZCOTqZQzrfU

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000646589555

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold