Tracking A Sunday And Monday Storm System

What is the forecast for Saturday?

Clear sky, dry air, and light wind will allow temperatures to drop early Saturday morning into the mid-30s across northern OK and lower 40s south of I-40. Daytime highs Saturday will reach the mid-60s with a surface ridge of high-pressure nearby keeping winds light and sky clear. A slow-moving storm system near the area Sunday and Monday with increasing probabilities for showers and storms.

Our main storm system of interest will bring showers and thunderstorm chances back into the region Sunday midday into the early evening hours. Sufficient windshear is expected to move across the Red River Valley Sunday afternoon and evening. Low level moisture will be slow to materialize ahead of the system, but a narrow area of instability may develop along the I 35 corridor into southern Oklahoma late Sunday afternoon and evening. This may allow a few strong to near severe storms late Sunday night into early Monday morning. The main upper trough will still provide scattered showers and storm opportunities for part of Monday before exiting the area Monday night and Tuesday.

The temperature on Sunday will stay in the upper 50 and some lower 60s. Monday morning starts in the upper 40s with daytime highs in the upper 50s near 60 along with a gusty north wind developing through the day. Tuesday morning temperatures will begin in the lower 40s and finish with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday features sunshine with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the lower 50s. Another front is likely to arrive either on Thanksgiving or black Friday. This will bring cooler to colder weather across the middle part of the country. Our temperatures for Thanksgiving will start near 30 with daytime highs into the lower 50s. Much colder air is likely to arrive late Thursday night or early Friday. There will also be at least a slight chance of some precipitation developing behind the system Friday into early Saturday with some cold air in place. Will continue to update the different scenarios as we grow up grow closer to next weekend.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

