Above Normal Temps Continue Until Changes Arrive This Weekend

Some patchy fog is possible Tuesday morning across northeastern OK. Temperatures are near freezing early this morning and may create a few slick spots on elevated surfaces, especially near bodies of water.

Please remain aware of this potential during the early morning commute. Otherwise, later Tuesday expect a mixture of sunshine and high clouds and light winds.

Temperatures will remain above seasonal averages. A weak system passes the area early Thursday morning but a stronger system, including some colder weather, is possible by the latter half of the weekend.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Tuesday, February 6?

A surface ridge nearby combined with some mid to upper-level ridge has allowed temps to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Tuesday morning. Some patchy fog will be possible for a few hours early this morning but will dissipate quickly.

The North winds Tuesday morning return from the south later at speeds near or less than 10 mph with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower to mid-60s. Sunshine is likely along with patches of high clouds.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Wednesday, February 7?

The mid-level ridge will slide southeast Wednesday as a trough across the western U.S. continues to provide rain and snow across a large portion of the west coast and intermountain region.

Surface pressure falls along the Lee of the Rockies will allow a surface low developing Wednesday that will intensify as it moves northeast into the Great Lakes area early Friday morning.

This will cause our surface winds to increase in speeds Wednesday into Thursday with the potential for winds from 20 to 40 mph late Wednesday night into Thursday. A wind advisory is possible during this period.

A lead wave in the southwest upper air flow will move across northwestern OK Wednesday creating some high based showers and storms in those areas.

This activity will remain west of our area, but late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning a few showers will be possible as the forcing quickly moves across northeastern OK.

By Thursday afternoon, temps will move into the upper 60s and lower 70s as drier air advects into the area. The combination of these environmental factors will aid in increasing fire spread rates through the afternoon.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma this weekend?

Mostly pleasant weather remains on Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A front should enter the area Friday afternoon or evening bringing north winds and a slight chance for a shower or storm across far southeastern OK and western Arkansas.

A minor cool-down occurs Saturday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A stronger upper-level wave is likely to influence the area late in the weekend and will result in some precip chances Saturday evening into early Sunday.

The data remains highly inconclusive with specifics, but the general trend in most data supports decreasing temps Sunday into early next week.

This portion of the forecast will undergo scrutiny and possibly several changes over the next few days.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

