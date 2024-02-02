Tracking Chances For Storms This Weekend In Northeast Oklahoma

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A storm system spreads increasing clouds and gusty winds across the area Friday with afternoon highs into the mid and upper 60s. Later Friday evening, showers and storms will approach from the west and continue overnight into early Saturday morning.

Additional showers and some thunder will be likely Saturday. We'll see a brief lull in the activity late Saturday evening, but Sunday wrap around showers will continue with gusty north winds and highs in the lower 50s.

Improving weather is likely early next week before another system approaches the area by the latter half of the week.

The upper air flow remains from the southwest early this morning as a lead disturbance remains west of the state. We'll start with some sunshine, but increasing high and mid-level clouds will remain midday through early afternoon into the evening.

Are severe storms expected in Oklahoma this weekend?

Scattered showers and storms will develop later Friday afternoon across western Oklahoma and move eastward late tonight. A few of the storms in the western part of the state could be strong and severe producing quarter sized hail and a few damaging wind gusts.

Later Friday, showers and some thunder will approach I-35 and enter our area into early Saturday morning. Some pockets of locally heavy downpours will be possible, but severe weather is not anticipated.

Additional showers and some thunder will continue Saturday midday as the closed upper air system becomes elongated across the state. A weak Pacific boundary will arrive from the West later Saturday afternoon, bringing drier air across western and central Oklahoma.

Precipitation chances may dwindle Saturday afternoon and evening across part of the area, but return overnight into Sunday as the upper air trough continues to slide away from our immediate area.

A surface area of low pressure will also move southward across the Red River Valley into portions of Louisiana Sunday, placing most of northern Oklahoma on the backside of the storm system. This will bring gusty northeast winds at 10 to 25 mph and temperatures in the lower 50s for afternoon highs Sunday.

What will the weather be like next week in Oklahoma?

A mid-level ridge of high pressure is expected early next week with mostly pleasant conditions Monday and Tuesday, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Another upper-level wave nears the area by the middle to the end of next week, allowing strong south winds Wednesday and Thursday.

The data remains inconclusive Thursday through next weekend regarding exact shower and storm opportunities, but some low-end probabilities will be included in the forecast.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

