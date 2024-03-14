Live Updates: Tornado Warning Issued For Adair, Cherokee Counties; Thunderstorms, Hail In Some Areas

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are developing across most of southcentral to eastern Oklahoma. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threat, there have been tornado warnings issued for some areas.

Live Updates:

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Adair and Cherokee County until 3:00 pm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Delaware County in OK until 2:45 pm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cherokee, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, and Wagoner County until 2:30 pm.

The following counties are under a Tornado Watch until 6 pm:

Adair, Cherokee Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner

Flash Flood Warning for Hughes County in OK until 3:45 pm Thursday.

A few storms may develop by late morning near the Arbuckles and quickly spread east to northeast. The main window for severe storm formation occurs from 1pm Thursday through 9pm. A cold front will clear the area later Thursday night bringing drier air and taking the threat of severe storms out of the area.

Highs Thursday afternoon will reach the upper 70s and a few lower 80s with strong south winds from 20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest later tonight behind the frontal boundary.

A weak system may brush the southern OK area Friday evening into early Saturday morning with a few showers, but most of the weekend will be rain free.

A second cold arrives Sunday with gusty north winds and cooler weather into Monday with a possibility of near freezing temps Monday morning.

What is the severe weather outlook for Oklahoma on Thursday, March 14?

A surface area of low pressure is now located across the Midwest with a trailing cold front slicing through the central U.S. extending southward into central Kansas and northwestern OK. A dry line is located west of I-35 Thursday morning and will slide eastward during the morning to midday hours.

Surface instability and convective potential energy will increase along and southeast of I-44 by midday. A few scattered showers or storms will be possible Thursday morning along I-40 and move ENE into east-central OK. Higher chances will arrive later, around the 11am to noon hour, when a few scattered storms will attempt to develop across southcentral OK and quickly move northeast.

This development may initially be south of the Tulsa metro. Additional scattered storms will form along Highway 69 by early afternoon and continue moving east to northeast. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat but a few tornado warnings will be possible.

By late afternoon, a few clusters of storms will develop in these same areas. The surface cold front will move southeast later Thursday afternoon, overtaking the dry line, and entering northern OK shortly before sunset.

Additional storms, mostly linear in fashion, will be likely as the front drops southeast with some additional severe weather threats, mostly hail and wind. By 10pm to midnight, the surface front should be far enough south to take most of the storms out of our immediate areas of concern.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Friday, March 15?

Friday morning lows will start in the 40s with gusty north winds through day and afternoon highs reaching the lower 60s.

A minor rebound in daytime highs Saturday will bring highs into the mid-60s with a north wind from 10 to 15 mph as a weak wave passes mostly south of the area.

Sunday’s highs will reach the lower 60s but with gusty north winds by midday and afternoon as a second cold front arrives through the afternoon.

A weak surface ridge of high pressure settles near the area allowing near freezing temps early Monday morning with afternoon highs only reaching the lower to mid-50s.

