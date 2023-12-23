Tracking Storms For Christmas Eve, Colder Weather On Christmas Day

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the forecast for this Saturday?

One storm system moves away from Green Country to wrap up the week, but a stronger system is on the way with potentially big impacts for Christmas Eve.

If you’re traveling on Saturday morning, we could have some fog and low visibility to start the day. But with some daytime sun breaks possible Saturday and primarily dry weather during the day, high temperatures could climb well into the mid-60s. By Saturday night, more wet weather will be taking shape across western Oklahoma and headed our way.

Our Christmas Eve weather, in one word? Messy. Widespread rain and some heavy thunderstorms will roll across Green Country early Christmas Eve morning, and strong south winds will make things even less pleasant. Many areas will get drenched with 1” to 2” rainfall totals likely under the heaviest storms. The steadiest rains still look to shift east of the Tulsa metro by the afternoon hours of Christmas Eve, but they’ll continue through much of the day in far eastern/southeastern Oklahoma. Despite all the rain, temperatures Christmas Eve will still be above normal as we look to hold pretty steady in the upper 50s to near 60 for much of the day.

Some lingering showers will still be possible Christmas Eve night with a strong cold front set to sweep into Green Country late in the night on Christmas Eve. That front will bring us back into much more December-like temperatures just in time for Christmas Day.

Temperatures on Christmas Day will struggle to get out of the 40s, and there’s potential for some areas to be even colder than that. And… there could even be a *slight* (once again, I want to emphasize *slight*) chance of a couple snow flurries mixing in with some rain near the Oklahoma/Kansas state line on Christmas Day. But the return of colder air and strong north winds will be the biggest story for Christmas Day.

CLICK HERE for Alan Crone's weather podcast.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

