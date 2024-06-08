Tracking The Heat Index Before A Sunday Front Brings Relief

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A robust upper-level trough spans from southern Canada to the upper Midwest, while the subtropical ridge persists over the southwestern U.S. and into western Texas.

Friday morning, a weak surface front along the Oklahoma-Kansas border is expected to become diffuse or shift slightly north later in the day.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Friday, June 7?

A few spotty showers will develop this morning across southcentral OK and slide southeast. Additional showers or storms in the panhandle could briefly impact northwestern OK early Friday morning.

Otherwise, we’ll expect a return of south winds at 15 to 25 mph, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and heat index values approaching the mid-90s.

Friday night, a moderately strong disturbance will generate a complex of storms over the central plains. While most of this activity will stay north, the system's southern edge may affect southeastern Kansas and northeastern Oklahoma late tonight into early Saturday morning.

What are the storm chances this weekend in Oklahoma?

Temperatures on Saturday morning will begin in the lower 70s, climbing to the mid-90s by early afternoon, with heat index values from 100 to 104. A significant drop in both temperature and humidity is forecasted for Sunday into the early week, as a cold front arrives.

A cold front will move into northern Oklahoma on Saturday night and gradually head southward on Sunday. This front, along with a weak upper-level disturbance approaching from the west, is expected to cause a few showers and storms late on Saturday, continuing into Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, a small cluster of storms may affect the area from eastern Kansas to the Missouri Valley, potentially reaching northeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas. Throughout Sunday, the front is forecast to keep moving south, reaching southern Oklahoma by the evening.

Showers and storms are possible near and north of this boundary, persisting into part of Monday morning. The upper-level air pattern is predicted to continue from the northwest flow over the region by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, keeping a mention for a few storms Tuesday.

Mid-level atmospheric ridging from the Mexican plateau is set to intensify over the southwestern and southern states, becoming more dominant in our region in the second half of the week. This pattern will likely lead to rising temperatures and humidity from Wednesday to Friday of the following week.

