Rain Chances Return Before Sunshine, Warmer Weather Next Week

A strong upper-level storm system nears the area later this afternoon and evening bringing rain to a larger portion of central and eastern OK before exiting the area Saturday morning.

A few pockets of moderate downpours will be possible across the southern areas where a few rumbles of thunder will also be possible.

Are there severe weather threats this weekend in Oklahoma?

Severe weather threats with the system will remain well south, across southeast TX and southern Louisiana.

As the storm system nears the state, a surface area of low pressure is likely to develop along the Red River and move eastward later Friday.

Most of our area will remain on the north side of the surface low. Rain will near the area later Friday afternoon and evening with higher chances near and south of the Tulsa metro with slightly lower chances across far northern OK and southern Kansas.

Saturday features a return to blustery conditions with northwest winds from 12 to 20 mph. Morning lows will start in the upper 30s. Afternoon highs will stay in the lower 40s north and mid 40s south.

As this system pulls away from the southern plains, a pattern change will become more noticeable with decreasing clouds and a return to sunshine early next week with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Is there a chance for snow in Oklahoma this weekend?

As the upper-level trough approaches and moves across the area early Saturday morning, colder air aloft will support a mention of some rain mixing with snowflakes across far north central OK into southern Kansas.

As of Friday morning, the threat of any snowfall of impact remains extremely low with this system for our immediate areas of concern. Some snowflakes mixed with rain will be possible across far northwestern to north central OK late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Most shower activity across northern OK will leave by midmorning at the latest.

Later this weekend, the initial upper-level flow will remain from the northwest. But a mid-level ridge is expected to develop across the desert southwest and expand eastward for few days next week. This should bring abundant sunshine and relatively warmer weather.

Morning lows will remain quite chilly, mostly in the 30s, but afternoon highs are expected to range from the upper 50s and lower 60s for most of the area early next week.

A weak surface boundary may sneak across the area Tuesday with a minor reduction in afternoon highs with some mid 60s returning Wednesday through Thursday before another storm system nears next weekend.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

