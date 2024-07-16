High Heat And Storm Chances Tuesday, Possible Cool Down Coming Later

Tuesday, July 16th 2024, 1:08 pm
Another hot and humid day is expected across most of Northern Oklahoma before a front brings some relief over the next 24 to 36 hours.
A week out flow boundary will be positioned along the I 44 corridor into the early afternoon.
Locations south of this boundary will reach near or slightly above 100. Areas to the north will stay in the upper 90s.
Additional heat warnings and heat advisories will be required for the entire area with heat indices from 105 to 112 degrees this afternoon.
Later Tuesday afternoon and early evening, a few additional scattered storms will be a possibility near the outflow.
Any mature storms could produce damaging downburst of wind along with some locally heavy rainfall. This chance remains low.
Tuesday night, a cold front will approach the area and brings a higher probability of some additional showers and storm chances into the predawn hours of Wednesday.
Most of this activity will be near and north of the I-44 corridor. The main threat will be damaging downbursts of wind in a few storms.
As the boundary slowly moves southward, some additional shower and storm opportunities will develop across portions of eastern and southern Oklahoma by Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Daytime highs Wednesday will stay in the upper 80s across far northern sections of the state. Locations near the slowly migrating front will still reach the mid-90s across far southern Oklahoma.
Heat index values Wednesday afternoon will reach the mid-90s near Tulsa and slightly above 100 to the south. Slightly drier air will arrive late Wednesday night and early Thursday, and this brings a welcome break from heat and humidity for the next several days.
Morning lows will drop into the 60s with daytime highs mostly into the upper 80s Thursday through the weekend.
Additionally, another upper-level system is likely to develop near the southern plains by Sunday and may become cut-off from the flow for several days next week.
This should bring additional showers and storm chances Sunday into early next week.
After Tuesday, there is a high probability that afternoon highs will stay below seasonal averages through the early part of next week.
EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map
Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)
https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt
The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416
Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!
July 16th, 2024
July 16th, 2024
July 16th, 2024
July 16th, 2024
July 16th, 2024
July 16th, 2024