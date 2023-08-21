Triple-Digits Highs, Scorching Heat Indices For Green Country On Monday

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What Is The Forecast Like For Monday?

The heat remains in Green Country this week and a Medical Heat alert will be in effect to start the work week.

Temperatures in the triple-digits will be expected through Friday with no rain chances on the horizon, despite Hurricane Hilary occurring on the west coast.

The bright side? A weekend cold front could provide some much-needed relief for Oklahomans with temps between 85 and 90 degrees.

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves says Monday's weather is essentially a "carbon copy" of the weekend temperatures and heat safety is a must for anyone who will be outside for extended periods of time.

Updates on Tropical Storm Hilary

Tropical Storm Hilary inundated streets across Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula with deadly floodwaters Sunday before moving over Southern California, where it swamped roads and downed trees, as concerns mounted that flash floods could strike in places as far north as Idaho that rarely get such torrential rain.

Forecasters said Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing flash floods, mudslides, high winds, power outages and the potential for isolated tornadoes, according to the AP.

How does Hurricane Hilary impact Oklahomans?

The low-pressure system offshore of California that is being enhanced by Hurricane Hilary moving up the Baja California peninsula in the Pacific Northwest will cause a 'heat dome' to move north into the Great Plains, impacting the central and Midwest United States.

What Is A "Heat Dome"?

Generally the term “heat dome” refers to when there is a ridge of high pressure in place. The atmosphere or the “dome” traps hot air just like a lid on a pot. This means slim to no chances for rain, generally a south wind, and days with a lot of sunshine.

When the ridge or dome weakens, cold fronts or “boundaries” can move through the area once again and bring us cooler temps, lower humidity, better cloud cover, and rain chances.

EMSA medics in Oklahoma City and Tulsa respond to over 250 heat-related illness calls each summer. These calls can be from minor aches to cases of heat exhaustion severe as a person losing consciousness.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when there are five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period, and the alert expires when there are less than 5 calls in a day.

For more heat safety information, click here.

What are some ways Oklahomans can stay cool ahead of the hot temperatures this summer?

Do not exercise intensely during the hottest times of the day and wear light loose-fitting clothing. Make sure to drink lots of liquids to replace the fluids you lose from sweating. To keep cool, spritz skin with water and block out windows with a blanket or sheet during the day.

What are signs of heat exhaustion?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends adults watch out for signs of heat exhaustion which can be; heavy sweating, cold, pale, and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and fainting. If experiencing these symptoms people should drink water, move to a cooler area or take a cool bath. Lastly, medical attention should be sought out if symptoms last longer than an hour.

What are signs of a heat stroke?

The CDC defines heat stroke symptoms as– hot, red, dry or damp skin; a fast and strong pulse; a headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and passing out. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately, and try to move the person into the shade or a cooler area. Try to lower your body temperature by using cool clothes.

How to protect kids from heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Parents and caregivers should be aware of the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in young children and take precautions such as having them wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, use sunscreen, and stay hydrated. To keep cool, activities like playing in water or in the shade should be encouraged, and a spray bottle can help increase comfort. Children who are experiencing a heat stroke may also have a high fever or even seizures.

For more information about heat exhaustion and heat strokes from the CDC, click here.

How do I keep my pet safe from intense heat?

Pets are susceptible to dehydration and overheating in hot and humid weather. Owners should provide shady places for pets, limit exercise, and keep them indoors in extreme heat. Signs of overheating include excessive panting, increased heart and respiratory rates, drooling, weakness, stupor, seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomit.

For more information on how to keep your pet safe, click here.

How to protect your skin from intense heat

Stay hydrated throughout the day and refuel your body with proper sleep. To protect your skin from damage, apply a water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every 2 hours. Make sure to wear protective clothing, use a lip balm with an SPF of at least 15, and avoid the sun between 10am and 4pm.

For skin safety tips, click here.

Cooling centers in Oklahoma City

Capitol Hill Library located at 327 southwest 27th Street, 405-634-6308, open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. till 9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. till 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Warr Acres Library located at 5901 NW 63rd Street, 405-606-3521, is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. till 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. till 6 p.m.

Rockwell Plaza YMCA located at 8300 Glade Avenue, 405-621 -5858,Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. till 9 p.m., Friday 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Earlywine Park YMCA located at 11801 S. May Avenue, 405-378-0402, Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. till 10 p.m., Friday 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cooling centers in Tulsa

Expo Square located at 4145 E. 21st Street, 405-744-1113, seven days a week from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission located at 506 N. Cheyenne Avenue, 918-587-1186, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter 2401 Charles Page Boulevard, 918-896-5591, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.