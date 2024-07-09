Heat And Humidity Increasing Soon In Northeast Oklahoma

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Rain from the tropical cyclone, which has now weakened to a tropical depression, is expected to clear the extreme eastern Oklahoma early Tuesday morning. Heavy rainfall occurred overnight in parts of far southeastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Tuesday, July 9?

Conditions at low water crossings should quickly improve, but streams, creeks, and some rivers may see a slight increase in both flow and depth over the coming days. Currently, no river flood warnings are in effect.

As the system departs swiftly Tuesday morning, slightly drier air from the west will lead to decreasing clouds this morning into part of this afternoon. Daytime temperatures are anticipated to reach the mid to upper 80s, with north winds around 7 to 15 mph.

Despite the rainfall in the eastern third of the state, significant heat index values are unlikely Tuesday and Wednesday.

The prevailing upper-level pattern maintains a strong high-pressure center over the western states, which is expected to gradually shift eastward by the weekend.

A continuation of the northerly to northwesterly flow is expected across Kansas into northern Oklahoma on Wednesday and Thursday. While no major disturbances are anticipated, even a minor wave within this pattern could trigger a few isolated showers or storms.

Significant precipitation is not expected, but there remains a slight chance for an occasional shower during the afternoon or early evening midweek, mostly over southern Kansas and parts of northern Oklahoma.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

Temperatures will continue to increase from Thursday into the weekend. Morning lows are anticipated to be in the lower to mid-70s on Friday, climbing to the upper 70s for the weekend.

Daytime highs are expected to return to the mid-90s on Thursday and reach the upper 90s from Friday through the weekend. The heat index is projected to climb to between 100 and 107 during this period. A heat advisory may be issued for Saturday and is likely Sunday.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

Friday-Saturday will be quiet, but more storms are coming in for late Sunday which will increase our chances of a few strong to severe storms during that time frame.

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

