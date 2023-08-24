Heat Index Remains High But Weekend System Brings Cooler Weather Next Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

WATCH LIVE: News On 6 Livestream

What Is The Forecast Like For Thursday?

The excessive heat and humidity remain for the next few days before the pattern brings a system near the state this weekend.

Highs this afternoon reached the upper 90s and a few spots near 100. Heat index values will remain from 110 to 125 with a mostly light southeast wind from 7 to 12 mph.

Most locations will see highs from 99 to 104 Thursday and Friday with a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph along with heat index values from 105 to 115. There will be no more ozone alert tomorrow.

A few isolated showers or storms may occur Thursday across far eastern OK and western Arkansas, but the probability remains very low.

Will Things Cool Off This Weekend?

The mid-level ridge of high pressure was located across the Mid-Missouri Valley this morning and remains extremely strong. Data suggest this feature will drop south and eventually west of the area this weekend bringing a northwest flow across the plains.

This will allow a cold front to slowly enter northern Oklahoma Saturday and progress southward Sunday bringing not as hot and eventually cooler weather early next week.

A few showers or storms will be possible Saturday across southeastern Kansas with a few storm chances Sunday and early Monday across eastern Oklahoma as the front moves south. Temps and humidity values will remain high Saturday.

High temperatures Sunday will drop into the lower 90s across far northern OK, the mid-90s near the Metro, and near 100 across southern OK. Cooler and drier air arrives Sunday night bringing highs into the upper 80s and lower 90s Monday and Tuesday.

Morning lows will be in the upper 70s and lower 60s Monday morning and the mid-60s Tuesday morning.

Most of next week should support highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lower humidity.

What's The Forecast For Labor Day Weekend?

Labor Day weekend should be transitional from hot to slightly cooler, with a few storms as the Heat Dome won't be as strong as it is now, according to Meteorologist Travis Meyer.

Heat Stress Signs - Cool off in AC, Drink Water, Cold Shower

Faint or dizzy Excessive sweating Nausea or vomiting Muscle cramps Clammy/cool skin Weak, rapid pulse

Heat Stroke Signs - CALL 911

Throbbing Headache No Sweating Nausea or vomiting Loss of consciousness Red, hot, dry skin Strong, rapid pulse





------------

EMSA medics in Oklahoma City and Tulsa respond to over 250 heat-related illness calls each summer. These calls can be from minor aches to cases of heat exhaustion severe as a person losing consciousness.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when there are five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period, and the alert expires when there are less than 5 calls in a day.

For more heat safety information, click here.

What are some ways Oklahomans can stay cool ahead of the hot temperatures this summer?

Do not exercise intensely during the hottest times of the day and wear light loose-fitting clothing. Make sure to drink lots of liquids to replace the fluids you lose from sweating. To keep cool, spritz skin with water and block out windows with a blanket or sheet during the day.

What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends adults watch out for signs of heat exhaustion which can be; heavy sweating, cold, pale, and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and fainting. If experiencing these symptoms people should drink water, move to a cooler area or take a cool bath. Lastly, medical attention should be sought out if symptoms last longer than an hour.

What are the signs of heat stroke?

The CDC defines heat stroke symptoms as– hot, red, dry or damp skin; a fast and strong pulse; a headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and passing out. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately, and try to move the person into the shade or a cooler area. Try to lower your body temperature by using cool clothes.

How to protect kids from heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Parents and caregivers should be aware of the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in young children and take precautions such as having them wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, use sunscreen, and stay hydrated. To keep cool, activities like playing in the water or in the shade should be encouraged, and a spray bottle can help increase comfort. Children who are experiencing a heat stroke may also have a high fever or even seizures.

For more information about heat exhaustion and heat strokes from the CDC, click here.

How do I keep my pet safe from intense heat?

Pets are susceptible to dehydration and overheating in hot and humid weather. Owners should provide shady places for pets, limit exercise, and keep them indoors in extreme heat. Signs of overheating include excessive panting, increased heart and respiratory rates, drooling, weakness, stupor, seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

For more information on how to keep your pet safe, click here.

How to protect your skin from intense heat

Stay hydrated throughout the day and refuel your body with proper sleep. To protect your skin from damage, apply a water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every 2 hours. Make sure to wear protective clothing, use a lip balm with an SPF of at least 15, and avoid the sun between 10am and 4pm.

For skin safety tips, click here.

Cooling centers in Tulsa

Expo Square located at 4145 E. 21st Street, 405-744-1113, seven days a week from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission located at 506 N. Cheyenne Avenue, 918-587-1186, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter 2401 Charles Page Boulevard, 918-896-5591, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.