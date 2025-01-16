Arctic Surge Set To Freeze Oklahoma After Brief Midweek Warm-Up

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Relatively mild weather is expected today and most of tomorrow. Thursday morning lows will start at 30, with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. A west breeze at less than 10 mph is likely for most of Thursday.

As the system deepens, pressures will fall on Friday, and gusty south winds will return at 15 to 25 mph. A strong surface front will surge southward, approaching our area by midday or early afternoon Friday.

Ahead of this front, temperatures will rise to the upper 50s and lower 60s in northern Oklahoma and possibly warmer in the southwestern third of the state.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop on Friday afternoon, potentially producing a few spotty showers Friday evening as it quickly moves eastward through the state.

What About The Arctic Front?

A deepening area of low pressure, eventually settling across Hudson Bay into the Great Lakes region, will open the gate for a strong cold front to surge southward late Friday night into Saturday.

This will lead to much colder weather, setting the stage for a significant cold surge on Saturday that will become even colder Sunday through early next week.

How Does The Weather Impact The Weekend?

Post-frontal temperatures on Saturday will be much colder, with morning lows near 30 and highs in the mid to upper 30s in northern Oklahoma and lower 40s in southern sections of the state.

North winds at 15 to 25 mph will create low wind chill values. A second surge of much colder air will arrive Saturday afternoon and evening, plunging the state below freezing through at least Wednesday of next week.

Any Snow?

A split upper air flow is underway but is expected to merge by Friday into the weekend. The air mass is expected to be very dry this weekend.

But, on Saturday afternoon, there is a signal for some light snow showers across far western Oklahoma and western Kansas. Most of this will stay west of our area, but there remains a very low chance (less than 10%) for some light snow showers late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Sunday morning will start at 14 degrees with wind chills in the single digits. Sunday afternoon highs will stay in the upper 20s with northeast winds at 15 to 25 mph.

What Is the Forecast for Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the morning low will be near 10 degrees with sub-zero wind chill values. Monday afternoon highs will be near 25 degrees with northeast winds at 7 to 12 mph.

Another broad area of light snow showers or flurries will be possible on Monday across far western Oklahoma and the High Plains of Texas, but this should remain west of our area.

A few snow flurries cannot be ruled out across northeastern Oklahoma.

What Can We Expect Early Next Week?

Early next week features several inconsistencies in the global model data, bringing low confidence to the forecast from Tuesday through next Friday. Regardless, a storm system is possible on Tuesday across Texas, which could spread some precipitation into southern Oklahoma.

Temperatures will remain below freezing, with morning lows near 9 and daytime highs on Tuesday at 27. The probability of precipitation on Tuesday remains near or less than 10%. Another wave is likely by the end of next week, with colder air remaining in place. Additional changes to next week’s forecast are likely.

The city of Tulsa, local shelters, warming stations, and outreach teams are working to ensure access to safe, warm spaces during the cold temperatures.

Tulsa shelters and temporary warming locations are open to provide refuge. Major locations include:

John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne — Open 24/7 The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave. — Open 24/7 Tulsa Day Center, 415 W. Archer St. — Open 24/7

Temporary overflow shelters will also be open for the cold weather:

Tulsa Dream Center, 4122 W. 55th Pl. — Opens Sunday, Jan. 5, at 3 p.m. and closes Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m.; Adults only, pet-friendly. Rose Bowl, 7419 E. 11th St. — Opens Sunday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m. and closes Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m.; Adults only.

For a full list of warming station locations and hours, visit Housing Solutions’ Winter Weather Information Page.

Bring Pets Inside!

Winter temperatures can pose additional challenges for pets, particularly older animals or those with health conditions. Hartfield recommends:

Wellness Checks: Ensure pets are up to date on vaccines and discuss arthritis or other cold-weather health concerns with a veterinarian. Outdoor Time: Monitor the duration of outdoor activities, especially for short-haired breeds or pets with conditions like diabetes or heart disease. Paw Care: After walks, inspect and clean paws to remove ice or de-icing chemicals that could harm your pet.

How Can I Protect Myself From Sickness This Winter?

The Tulsa Health Department is urging residents to receive flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to prevent respiratory illnesses as Oklahoma enters the coldest months of the year.

Health experts say the risk of respiratory illnesses is higher during the winter, as colder weather often leads to more indoor gatherings, increasing the likelihood of viruses spreading. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Oklahoma is one of 11 states with very high respiratory virus activity, and with flu vaccination rates lower than this time in 2024, more people have reported getting sick.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

