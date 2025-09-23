Flood Watch and Severe Storm Chances For Eastern Oklahoma

Strong to severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, and a limited tornado threat will be possible today across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. A flood watch remains in effect through Wednesday morning, but drier, cooler weather is expected to return by Wednesday afternoon and continue into the weekend.

Morning Storms

A storm system moving through the area this morning is bringing a round of rain and thunder, with some limited severe threats along and north of the Highway 412 corridor.

Pockets of locally heavy rainfall will be possible but not all locations will experience the precipitation this morning. Some of the stronger storms will produce frequent cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds. A few storms may become strong to severe. The latest trends in convective-allowing models suggest storms will gradually weaken as they move across far northeast Oklahoma and into far northwest Arkansas shortly during the mid-morning hours before increasing again later in the day. The graphic posted below is the current severe weather risk for Tuesday.









Afternoon Storm Development and Severe Risk

Later this afternoon, a compact surface low will shift from western Oklahoma into northeast Oklahoma. Combined with daytime heating, this will allow additional thunderstorms to develop near and southeast of the Tulsa metro, with a probability of severe weather. All types of severe weather will be possible this afternoon and early evening, including large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

The zone most favorable for severe thunderstorms will generally be along and south of the I-44 corridor, beginning early to mid-afternoon. Stronger, more discrete and clustered storms will be capable of producing all severe weather hazards. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and large hail will be the primary threats. With low-level shear present, a limited tornado threat will also exist through at least the early evening hours.





Flood Watch in Effect Through Wednesday

A flood watch is in effect for much of northeastern Oklahoma and surrounding areas through Wednesday. Multiple rounds of showers and storms could lead to flooding in and near the watch zone. The Tulsa metro is included in this flood watch.

Most of the severe and flooding threats should end by late Tuesday night as the cold front pushes east and storms exit the area. A few showers and storms may linger into Wednesday afternoon as the main upper-level trough axis moves across the region.





Afternoon Highs Tuesday

High temperatures today are expected to reach the mid 80s. A cold front will move through Tuesday night into early Wednesday, bringing drier and more stable air across the state. This will push most of the showers and storms out of the area and usher in dry conditions by Wednesday afternoon, which should hold through the weekend.





Wednesday Forecast: Decreasing Clouds and Cooler Temps

Wednesday morning temperatures will start in the upper 60s, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will decrease through the day after a few morning to midday showers with north winds at 10 to 15 mph.





Dry and Mild End to the Weekend

Thursday morning lows will dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s, with highs climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

From Friday through the weekend, expect morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s and daytime highs in the mid-80s. No precipitation is expected during this stretch.





The Morning Weather Podcast:

The daily morning weather podcast briefing will remain on hold indefinitely due to ongoing internal workflow issues.

We're working to resolve these challenges as soon as possible and appreciate your patience. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to be back soon. Thank you for your understanding.

