Hot Temperatures Remain Through The Weekend, Cool-Down Expected Next Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Saturday?

The overall pattern continues with a mid-level ridge of high-pressure nudging northeast from the Mexican Plateau into the southern plains with a strong upper-level trough across NW Canada into the Pacific northwest. Along and east of the midlevel ridge, another weaker trough is moving from the Midwest into the northeastern United States. This pattern resembles the Greek Letter Omega and will keep the western trough to our west through the early part of next week.

The Omega Block is expected to break down early next week allowing the first system across the Pacific to move eastward by midweek.

This brings a few showers and storms near the state Tuesday night into Wednesday with a frontal boundary moving across the state Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning. A few strong to severe storms will be possible with this system. As this initial wave moves east, the pattern becomes more favorable for a medium to long wave trough moving from Canada into the northern part of the country Thursday into Friday.

This brings a very nice taste of fall-like weather to the northern and central plains extending into the Midwest next weekend. We do anticipate that some of this air will arrive across Oklahoma for the latter of next week into the weekend with morning lows dropping into the 60s Thursday morning with daytime highs Thursday in the 70s.

Cooler weather is possible for next weekend.

OU Sooner Football:

The sooners welcome the Iowa State Cyclones to Norman for a 6pm kickoff Saturday. Tail gaiting will be in the lower 90s with gusty south winds. Kick off temps are expected in the upper 80s and end of game temps in the upper 70s.

The Atlantic Hurricane Basin:

Two systems are in the Atlantic Basin this morning including Tropical Storm Philippe and Tropical Storm Rina. These systems will have no direct impacts on continental U.S. weather.

Click here for Alan Crone's weather podcast

Are Allergies Bad This Time Of The Year In Oklahoma?

Beginning in mid-September, trees in Central Oklahoma begin pollinating, according to the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

That means it's ragweed season and common species like elm, oak, maple, birch, mulberry, juniper and more will pollinate for a few weeks. In total, The Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic says the season is quite long.

Ragweed pollination begins based on hours of daylight and almost always begins when days shorten around the middle of August, OAAC says.

Those weeds will often continue to pollinate until there is a hard freeze, typically by late November.

"These next few weeks of September is when it often peaks," said News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz. "That's when it becomes a problem."

You can read more about allergy season in Oklahoma below.

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold

------------

What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends adults watch out for signs of heat exhaustion which can be; heavy sweating, cold, pale, and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and fainting. If experiencing these symptoms people should drink water, move to a cooler area, or take a cool bath. Lastly, medical attention should be sought out if symptoms last longer than an hour.

What are the signs of heat stroke?

The CDC defines heat stroke symptoms as– hot, red, dry, or damp skin; a fast and strong pulse; a headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and passing out. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately, and try to move the person into the shade or a cooler area. Try to lower your body temperature by using cool clothes.

How to protect kids from heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Parents and caregivers should be aware of the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in young children and take precautions such as having them wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, use sunscreen, and stay hydrated. To keep cool, activities like playing in the water or the shade should be encouraged, and a spray bottle can help increase comfort. Children who are experiencing a heat stroke may also have a high fever or even seizures.

For more information about heat exhaustion and heat strokes from the CDC, click here.

How do I keep my pet safe from intense heat?

Pets are susceptible to dehydration and overheating in hot and humid weather. Owners should provide shady places for pets, limit exercise, and keep them indoors in extreme heat. Signs of overheating include excessive panting, increased heart and respiratory rates, drooling, weakness, stupor, seizures, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting.

For more information on how to keep your pet safe, click here.

How to protect your skin from intense heat

Stay hydrated throughout the day and refuel your body with proper sleep. To protect your skin from damage, apply a water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every 2 hours. Make sure to wear protective clothing, use a lip balm with an SPF of at least 15, and avoid the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For skin safety tips, click here.

Cooling centers in Tulsa

Expo Square is located at 4145 E. 21st Street, 405-744-1113, seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission is located at 506 N. Cheyenne Avenue, 918-587-1186, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year-round.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter 2401 Charles Page Boulevard, 918-896-5591, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year-round.