Cooler Temps, Rain Chances Expected During The Week

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Sunday?

While a very slim chance for a shower remains Sunday evening across extreme southern Kansas, the next higher probability for most of Oklahoma arrives by the early and middle part of next week.

The upper air flow remains from the northwest today and tomorrow but will become zonal for the rest of the weekend. A minor disturbance will scoot across southern Kansas Sunday into Monday, but with very little impact. We'll continue to mention a low chance for a spotty shower in southern Kansas Sunday night, but the probability remains extremely low.

Early next week, the upper air flow becomes from the Southwest as a strong upper-level system digs southward across Southern California. Hurricane Norma across the Pacific will weaken as it moves inland and become a remnant across central Mexico. This remnant, and some associated moisture, is expected to be drawn into the upper air flow early next week and could provide shower and storm opportunities as early as Tuesday across part of our area.

Simultaneously, another upper air trough developing across the Pacific Northwest will also influence our weather by the middle to the end of next week. This system will eventually bring another storm system, another cold front, and increasing rain and storm chances into our area. There remain significant differences in timing and exact placement, but increasing probabilities will be eventually needed for the middle to the end of next week. Most data suggest as this system exits the area, cooler air will filter in from the Midwest bringing more fall like weather next weekend.

Our probabilities will remain somewhat conservative at this point for Tuesday through the end of the week, but we anticipate higher probability will occur as confidence increases. Check back this weekend for updates.

Oklahoma Sooners:

University of Central Florida plays the Sooners Saturday in Norman. Tailgating will be chilly, mostly in the lower 50s. Kick-off at 11am features a temperature near 70 with sunshine and gusty northwest winds. End of game weather reaches the upper 70s with sunshine and northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph.

Oklahoma State Cowboys:

OSU travels to Morgantown, West Virginia for a Saturday, 2:30 pm game against West Virginia. A storm system will be likely across the east coast, including shower chances during the game with temps in the lower 50s. Northwest winds from 15 to 25 mph will be likely.

Are Allergies Bad This Time Of The Year In Oklahoma?

Beginning in mid-September, trees in Central Oklahoma begin pollinating, according to the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

That means it's ragweed season and common species like elm, oak, maple, birch, mulberry, juniper and more will pollinate for a few weeks. In total, The Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic says the season is quite long.

Ragweed pollination begins based on hours of daylight and almost always begins when days shorten around the middle of August, OAAC says.

Those weeds will often continue to pollinate until there is a hard freeze, typically by late November.

"These next few weeks of September is when it often peaks," said News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz. "That's when it becomes a problem."

You can read more about allergy season in Oklahoma below.

------------