Warm Weather Continues, Temps To Rise Next Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

A heat wave is headed our way over the next few days.

What is the weather like on Friday?

A weak mid-level low is expected to approach the Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas area Thursday night and early Friday, bringing a slight chance for showers and storms across parts of eastern Oklahoma for the start of the weekend.

The trajectory of this system seems to favor the southeastern third of the state with the highest likelihood of showers and storms. However, there will be a very low possibility for a few showers or storms near the Tulsa metro from Friday into part of Saturday.

By early Sunday morning, this system should move out of our immediate vicinity, and a return of heat and humidity is anticipated next week.

The onset of a heat wave is expected, with morning lows in the upper 70s and lower 80s and daytime highs approaching the upper 90s and into the triple digits next week.

Heat index values will likely meet the criteria for a heat advisory Monday, with the potential for excessive heat warnings to be issued from midweek through the end of the week. This translates to heat index values ranging from 105 to 115 degrees next week.

The main upper-level pattern remains relatively unchanged, with most of our area caught between a mid-level ridge of high pressure to the west and a weak trough to the north and east.

The next weather feature of interest is developing across the Southeast Texas Gulf Coast region this morning and will move northeast over the next few days.

Early next week, the mid-level ridge of high pressure will extend eastward covering most of Oklahoma and the southern Great Plains. This pattern is typical for late July and early August, leading to very hot and humid conditions.

Recent rainfall has kept vegetation green throughout northern and eastern Oklahoma.

This will cause evapotranspiration rates to rise by the middle of next week. Along with increasing low-level moisture, dew point temperatures could reach the mid-70s by mid to late next week.

These factors, combined with rising temperatures, are expected to result in increasing heat stress issues next week.

EMSA HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks. No alcohol or caffeine. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.





Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold