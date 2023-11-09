Fall Weather Returns, Wet Weather Across Southeastern Oklahoma

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Thursday?

Say goodbye to t-shirt weather! It’s back to fall across Green Country, and parts of our viewing area will have wet weather returning as well.

Jackets will be needed for our Thursday with blustery northeast winds adding a much more fall-like chill to the air. Rain chances are also on the increase. Skies will become cloudy during the day and temperatures will not climb nearly as high, with most of us settling in the upper 50s for our highs.

Rain will be likely in areas south of Tulsa from midday through the afternoon and evening. A few embedded storms with some locally heavy downpours will be possible across southeastern Oklahoma. The Tulsa metro is right on the dividing line of those better rain chances and parts of the metro will end up staying dry, but we do expect at least a few light showers near Tulsa as we go through the day.

Rain chances will diminish from north to south later tonight as some drier air pushes back into Green Country. That’ll set us up for a chilly and possibly frosty Friday morning with lows back in the 30s north of Tulsa. Fortunately we are set up for sunshine to return just in time for the Veterans Day parades that are happening on Friday in both Tulsa and Claremore!

After some wild temperature swings over the past couple weeks, we’re setting up for much steadier fall weather to take hold this weekend and through early next week. Lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s should be commonplace over a several day stretch.

I hope you have a wonderful Thursday, Green Country!

Early Sunsets in Green Country!

The clocks "fell back" an hour on Sunday, which means it'll be darker a lot sooner in the evenings.

Daylight saving time is out; standard time is in this weekend. Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday and lasts until March 10, 2024. The time change means darkness will arrive earlier in the evening but it will be lighter earlier in the morning than now.

On Saturday, sunset was at 6:25 p.m. and on Sunday it will be at 5:24 p.m.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

