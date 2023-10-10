Storms Possible This Week; Cool Down Expected This Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Tuesday?

A strong upper-level storm system will move from the Pacific Ocean quickly inland and then across the central U.S. Thursday. This system will bring a narrow window of opportunity for a few storms Thursday night before another of our next fall front rolls across the area bringing another cool-down for the weekend. Before this system arrives, south winds return today at 10 to 20 mph, but stronger wind speeds are likely Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon highs moving into the lower 80s. Temperatures this morning will start in the upper 40s and lower 50s. This afternoon our high temperatures will reach the lower 80s north and mid 80s south.

A surface low is expected to develop across south TX today and help to produce numerous scattered showers and storms along the Gulf Coast region. This system will act to intercept deeper low-level moisture from the Gulf and prohibit this stream from moving northward until the Texas system moves east. This return of possibly deeper moisture into the eastern OK may not be in time for any significant chance for showers and storms as the powerful storm system moves into the central plains Thursday evening.

A surface cold front is expected to arrive Thursday night with a low mention for a few storms across eastern Ok. Higher chances will continue to be centered across far northern OK and southeastern Kansas, closer to the stronger lift moving across the central plains, where a few storms may become strong and severe. As the front clears the area pre-dawn Friday, gusty northwest winds return Friday with speeds from 20 to 30 mph along with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the mid to upper-60s. Cooler weather will filter into the state bringing Saturday morning lows into the lower to mid-40s and highs remaining in the mid-60s. Sunday morning lows will start in the upper 30s and lower 40s with afternoon highs remaining in the mid-60s with lighter north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Football Forecast:

Kick-off Friday Night will be in the lower 60s with clear sky and gusty northwest winds from 15 to 30 mph. Winds will gradually diminish top-end speeds but remain at 10 to 15 mph by the latter half of the game with temperatures dropping into the mid to lower 50s.

Saturday Solar Eclipse:

A solar eclipse will occur Saturday as the moon passes between the sun and earth and will have some impact in Oklahoma. In the United States, the solar eclipse begins in Oregon at 9:13am PDT and ends in Texas as 12:03 central. This is not a total solar eclipse, but rather an annular solar eclipse. An annular solar eclipse means there will be some obscuration of the sun during the event, but not as dynamic compared to a total solar eclipse. During the annular solar eclipse, the moon will be farthest point away from the earth. Because the moon is at this farthest point, it appears smaller than the sun and will not totally cover the sun. Therefore, the moon will appear as a dark disc on top of the brighter sun disc, creating a ring around the moon. This partial eclipse will begin at 10:21am and at 1:23 pm. The maximum obscuration is expected to be 70% occurring at 11:48am. A total solar eclipse occurs April 8, 2024, and with totality covering part of southeastern OK.

Are Allergies Bad This Time Of The Year In Oklahoma?

Beginning in mid-September, trees in Central Oklahoma begin pollinating, according to the Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

That means it's ragweed season and common species like elm, oak, maple, birch, mulberry, juniper and more will pollinate for a few weeks. In total, The Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic says the season is quite long.

Ragweed pollination begins based on hours of daylight and almost always begins when days shorten around the middle of August, OAAC says.

Those weeds will often continue to pollinate until there is a hard freeze, typically by late November.

"These next few weeks of September is when it often peaks," said News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz. "That's when it becomes a problem."

You can read more about allergy season in Oklahoma below.

